SIDNEY, Neb. — The City of Sidney is set to vote on “Local Option Sales Tax” later this year. On Tuesday, July 12th the Sidney City Council will vote on how the extra .5 percent of tax will be budgeted. Later this year in November the vote to continue the .5 percent sales tax will be posted on the ballot for citizens of Sidney to vote on.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO