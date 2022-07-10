Elizabeth Hurley reveals her sweet nickname for former stepson Jackson Warne as she congratulates him on winning big at a poker tournament in his late father Shane's honour

She may have split from his father Shane Warne almost a decade ago, but Elizabeth Hurley still has a special place in her heart for her former stepson Jackson.

The British actress, 57, who dated the late cricketer from 2010 until 2013, revealed her sweet nickname for Jackson, 23, while congratulating him on winning big at a poker tournament in Las Vegas last week.

After announcing he'd won $83,900 at his first World Series of Poker main event, the reality star was flooded with well-wishes from friends and family on Instagram.

Liz commented, 'Well done, Cub xxx.' This nickname is a reference to Jackson's dad, whom she affectionately called 'Lion' or 'Lionheart'.

Jackson's mother Simone Callahan wrote: 'Awesome, friend! So happy and so proud of you!'

'Proud is an understatement, Jacko,' added his sister Brooke, while his girlfriend Kiah Broadsmith wrote: 'Couldn't be more proud of you.'

Jackson made good on his vow to continue his late father's legacy by winning big at his first solo poker game since the leg spinner's death four months ago.

Shane, who was a keen poker player and would bring his son to tournaments around the world, died from a heart attack in March while on holiday in Thailand. He was 52.

His son reminisced last Tuesday about playing poker with the leg spinner four years ago at the Vegas World Series of Poker championships, before revealing he would be competing at the 2022 tournament in Shane's honour.

Shane was in a relationship with Liz from 2010 until 2013, and during that period the Bedazzled star formed a close relationship with his children. (Pictured: Shane and Liz with his children, Summer, Jackson and Brooke, and her son, Damian, in Melbourne on December 22, 2011)

'This trip four years ago,' the SAS Australia star captioned a photo on Instagram of Shane wearing a hoodie and sunglasses during their trip to Vegas in 2018.

He continued: 'This [coming] trip was meant to be the first time playing at the WSOP main event with my best friend and dad.

'Missing you so much and wish you were here playing with me. I'll make you proud and get the [money emoji].'

Jackson also shared another photo of himself and Shane using a wacky Instagram filter while posing for selfies during their Vegas trip.

He has previously praised his father for introducing him to the world of poker.

'I've been playing poker since I was young and [Shane] taught me how to play because we've been on planes, you don't have much room on planes so you take a deck of cards and play,' he told Daily Mail Australia in 2020.

'I enjoy it now. I'm not professional, but one day, I'm trying to be,' he laughed.

Jackson's sisters Brooke, 25, and Summer, 20, shared their own tributes to their father last Monday as they marked four months since his death.

Brooke, who is in England, posted a childhood photo to Instagram of herself, Jackson and Summer posing with their dad on a family holiday.

'Four months today. Feels weird not being around you, especially overseas. You always made everyone's holiday the most enjoyable and special thing ever,' she wrote.

'No matter what we were doing we were always laughing and being silly. We miss you and your laughs and everything every day, dad.'

Summer shared a more recent photo of her father posing with their family dog, and wrote: 'Four months today.'

'I miss you more than anything in the world dad, your laugh, your voice, your smile and your cuddles [broken heart emoji],' she added.

'Not a day goes by where I still wish this was just a nightmare. I love you, dad. I hope you're taking it easy up there.'

Shane shared his three children with his ex-wife of 10 years, Simone Callahan.

He was in a relationship with Liz from 2010 until 2013, and during that period the Bedazzled actress formed a close relationship with his children.

The likes of Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and Chris Martin paid tribute to Shane at his star-studded state memorial in late March.

Shane became a global star in 1993 by bowling out Mike Gatting with the so-called 'Ball of the Century' - his first ball in Ashes cricket.

He went on to get 708 test wickets, tormenting teams all over the world, especially Australia's great rival England.