ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Elizabeth Hurley reveals her sweet nickname for former stepson Jackson Warne as she congratulates him on winning big at a poker tournament in his late father Shane's honour

By Jo Scrimshire
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She may have split from his father Shane Warne almost a decade ago, but Elizabeth Hurley still has a special place in her heart for her former stepson Jackson.

The British actress, 57, who dated the late cricketer from 2010 until 2013, revealed her sweet nickname for Jackson, 23, while congratulating him on winning big at a poker tournament in Las Vegas last week.

After announcing he'd won $83,900 at his first World Series of Poker main event, the reality star was flooded with well-wishes from friends and family on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Tfn_0gb28Ncf00
She may have split from his dad Shane Warne (left) almost a decade ago, but Elizabeth Hurley (right) still has a special place in her heart for her former stepson Jackson. (Pictured in 2013)

Liz commented, 'Well done, Cub xxx.' This nickname is a reference to Jackson's dad, whom she affectionately called 'Lion' or 'Lionheart'.

Jackson's mother Simone Callahan wrote: 'Awesome, friend! So happy and so proud of you!'

'Proud is an understatement, Jacko,' added his sister Brooke, while his girlfriend Kiah Broadsmith wrote: 'Couldn't be more proud of you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHMD6_0gb28Ncf00
The British actress, 57, who dated the late cricketer from 2010 until 2013, revealed her sweet nickname for Jackson, 23, (left) while congratulating him on winning big at a poker tournament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzYvm_0gb28Ncf00
Jackson's girlfriend Kiah Broadsmith (right) also wrote: 'Couldn't be more proud of you'

Jackson made good on his vow to continue his late father's legacy by winning big at his first solo poker game since the leg spinner's death four months ago.

Shane, who was a keen poker player and would bring his son to tournaments around the world, died from a heart attack in March while on holiday in Thailand. He was 52.

His son reminisced last Tuesday about playing poker with the leg spinner four years ago at the Vegas World Series of Poker championships, before revealing he would be competing at the 2022 tournament in Shane's honour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZZHG_0gb28Ncf00
Shane was in a relationship with Liz from 2010 until 2013, and during that period the Bedazzled star formed a close relationship with his children. (Pictured: Shane and Liz with his children, Summer, Jackson and Brooke, and her son, Damian, in Melbourne on December 22, 2011)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZKof_0gb28Ncf00
Liz is seen with her son Damian and Shane's three children at the MCG on December 17, 2011

'This trip four years ago,' the SAS Australia star captioned a photo on Instagram of Shane wearing a hoodie and sunglasses during their trip to Vegas in 2018.

He continued: 'This [coming] trip was meant to be the first time playing at the WSOP main event with my best friend and dad.

'Missing you so much and wish you were here playing with me. I'll make you proud and get the [money emoji].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD5em_0gb28Ncf00
Jackson reminisced last Tuesday about playing poker with the leg spinner four years ago at the Vegas World Series of Poker championships, before revealing he would be competing at the 2022 tournament in Shane's honour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsQKb_0gb28Ncf00
Jackson also shared another throwback photo of himself and Shane using a wacky Instagram filter while posing for selfies during their 2018 Vegas trip

Jackson also shared another photo of himself and Shane using a wacky Instagram filter while posing for selfies during their Vegas trip.

He has previously praised his father for introducing him to the world of poker.

'I've been playing poker since I was young and [Shane] taught me how to play because we've been on planes, you don't have much room on planes so you take a deck of cards and play,' he told Daily Mail Australia in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iovtZ_0gb28Ncf00
The SAS Australia star has previously praised his father for introducing him to poker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hL9am_0gb28Ncf00
'I've been playing poker since I was young and [Shane] taught me how to play because we've been on planes, you don't have much room on planes so you take a deck of cards and play,' he told Daily Mail Australia in 2020 

'I enjoy it now. I'm not professional, but one day, I'm trying to be,' he laughed.

Jackson's sisters Brooke, 25, and Summer, 20, shared their own tributes to their father last Monday as they marked four months since his death.

Brooke, who is in England, posted a childhood photo to Instagram of herself, Jackson and Summer posing with their dad on a family holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0iVA_0gb28Ncf00
Brooke Warne shared this tribute to her father while travelling in England last Monday

'Four months today. Feels weird not being around you, especially overseas. You always made everyone's holiday the most enjoyable and special thing ever,' she wrote.

'No matter what we were doing we were always laughing and being silly. We miss you and your laughs and everything every day, dad.'

Summer shared a more recent photo of her father posing with their family dog, and wrote: 'Four months today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYv5b_0gb28Ncf00
Summer shared a more recent photo of her father posing with their family dog, and wrote: 'Four months today' 

'I miss you more than anything in the world dad, your laugh, your voice, your smile and your cuddles [broken heart emoji],' she added.

'Not a day goes by where I still wish this was just a nightmare. I love you, dad. I hope you're taking it easy up there.'

Shane shared his three children with his ex-wife of 10 years, Simone Callahan.

He was in a relationship with Liz from 2010 until 2013, and during that period the Bedazzled actress formed a close relationship with his children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlE23_0gb28Ncf00
Shane is survived by his three children, Jackson, Summer and Brooke, from his marriage to former model Simone Callahan. (Shane and his children are pictured in February 2012)

The likes of Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and Chris Martin paid tribute to Shane at his star-studded state memorial in late March.

Shane became a global star in 1993 by bowling out Mike Gatting with the so-called 'Ball of the Century' - his first ball in Ashes cricket.

He went on to get 708 test wickets, tormenting teams all over the world, especially Australia's great rival England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVPUH_0gb28Ncf00
Shane died on March 4 at the age of 52 while on holiday with his friends in Koh Samui, Thailand. He died from 'natural causes', an autopsy concluded. (Pictured in December 2006)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman reveals how Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman helped her get her start in Hollywood: 'I would sleep on their couch!'

Nicole Kidman has revealed how her early days in Hollywood were possible thanks to some of her Australian friends. The actress, 55, told the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia in a recorded interview that she was supported by her good pals, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, even sleeping on their couch while auditioning for roles in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Daily Mail

Candice Brown puts on a leggy display in a pink gingham minidress as former Bake Off winner attends the opening of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer

Candice Brown looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet at the opening night of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer. The former Great British Bake Off winner, 37, posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as she headed inside to watch the show.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Soap Opera Star, 78, Eternally Grateful For Fan Who Spotted A ‘Sinister Looking Lesion’ On Her Shoulder On Screen And May Have Saved Her Life From Cancer

English actress Sue Nicholls—who has been playing Audrey Roberts on hit soap Coronation Street since 1979—had a suspicious looking mole on her shoulder that a skin care nurse spotted while watching the show. The TV star, 78, luckily heeded the nurse’s warning after she reached out to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Elizabeth Hurley
Person
Mike Gatting
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Tournament#World Series Of Poker#British#Cub
Daily Mail

DAN WOOTTON: No wonder we're turning off the woke BBC in our droves when they're using our brilliant football Lionesses to stoke racial divisions, while their own Gary Lineker-topped First XI rich list remains exclusively white

The day-to-day race-baiting at the BBC we're expected to accept as normal is now so out of control it's just got to be called out. This week, the Corporation chose to deride the inspiring success of the England Lionesses because of the skin colour of the team's incredible female footballers.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Queen joins Prince Charles at Windsor Castle to honour nurse who administered the world's first Covid vaccine, joking: 'You're still alive?'

The Queen joked with NHS leaders and healthcare workers today as she hosted a small audience at Windsor Castle to honour Britain's health service with the George Cross. The 96-year-old was joined by Prince Charles as she handed out the medal, second only to the Victoria Cross, and heaped praise on NHS leaders from four countries over the UK's handling of the vaccine roll-out during the pandemic.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Bob Dylan becomes the latest in string of artists including Madonna and Kate Bush to BAN phones from concerts - as singers attempt to crack down on fans filming gigs and posting footage on social media

Legendary songwriter Bob Dylan has banned all smartphones from his upcoming gigs in the UK later this year, as he aims to prevent unauthorised footage of his gigs being released online. Concertgoers will have to lock their devices into specially provided pouches in order to watch the 81-year-old music legend.
CELL PHONES
Outsider.com

Netflix Actress Busi Lurayi Found Dead

Sad news for fans of Netflix actress Busi Lurayi. The star of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding was found dead at her home on Sunday. She is a native of South Africa. The news comes out from Eye Media Artists. It did represent the actress and a statement would come out on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

485K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy