ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN HILL WESTERN ELLIS AND SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mansfield moving southwest at 15 mph. At 1221 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported with this storm near Mansfield. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN HILL WESTERN ELLIS AND SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mansfield moving southwest at 15 mph. At 1221 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported with this storm near Mansfield. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hood, Johnson, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hood; Johnson; Parker; Somervell; Tarrant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Somervell, northwestern Johnson, southern Parker, southwestern Tarrant and Hood Counties through 200 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aledo, and another near Oak Trail Shores, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Cleburne, Weatherford, Benbrook, White Settlement, Granbury, Pecan Plantation, Willow Park, Aledo, Westworth Village, Glen Rose, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Godley, Lipan, Cleburne State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Oak Trail Shores, Tolar and Annetta South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Conroe, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Walker; Waller; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grimes, northeastern Burleson, Brazos, northeastern Washington, northern Montgomery, San Jacinto, northwestern Liberty, northeastern Waller, southwestern Polk and southeastern Walker Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wixon Valley to 7 miles east of Anderson to near Coldspring. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Conroe, Navasota, Willis, Washington, Shepherd, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Coldspring, Montgomery, Snook, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Lake Livingston State Park and Lake Conroe Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, TX
City
Anderson, TX
County
Henderson County, TX
County
Rockwall County, TX
City
Parker, TX
State
Texas State
County
Ellis County, TX
County
Parker County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Anderson County, TX
County
Hill County, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Henderson, TX
County
Freestone County, TX
County
Limestone County, TX
County
Kaufman County, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
County
Van Zandt County, TX
County
Navarro County, TX
City
Kaufman, TX
County
Leon County, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill, McLennan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Coryell; Falls; Hill; McLennan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McLennan, eastern Coryell, Bosque, Bell, southwestern Hill and western Falls Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Whitney State Park to Beverly Hills to near Rosebud. Movement was west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waco, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor, Clifton, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Whitney, Beverly Hills, Little River-Academy, Lorena and Troy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy