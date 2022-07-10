Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Conroe, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Walker; Waller; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grimes, northeastern Burleson, Brazos, northeastern Washington, northern Montgomery, San Jacinto, northwestern Liberty, northeastern Waller, southwestern Polk and southeastern Walker Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wixon Valley to 7 miles east of Anderson to near Coldspring. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Conroe, Navasota, Willis, Washington, Shepherd, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Coldspring, Montgomery, Snook, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Lake Livingston State Park and Lake Conroe Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

