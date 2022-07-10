ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill, McLennan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Coryell; Falls; Hill; McLennan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McLennan, eastern Coryell, Bosque, Bell, southwestern Hill and western Falls Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Whitney State Park to Beverly Hills to near Rosebud. Movement was west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waco, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor, Clifton, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Whitney, Beverly Hills, Little River-Academy, Lorena and Troy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hood, Johnson, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hood; Johnson; Parker; Somervell; Tarrant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Somervell, northwestern Johnson, southern Parker, southwestern Tarrant and Hood Counties through 200 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aledo, and another near Oak Trail Shores, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Cleburne, Weatherford, Benbrook, White Settlement, Granbury, Pecan Plantation, Willow Park, Aledo, Westworth Village, Glen Rose, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Godley, Lipan, Cleburne State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Oak Trail Shores, Tolar and Annetta South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN HILL WESTERN ELLIS AND SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mansfield moving southwest at 15 mph. At 1221 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported with this storm near Mansfield. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Conroe, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Walker; Waller; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grimes, northeastern Burleson, Brazos, northeastern Washington, northern Montgomery, San Jacinto, northwestern Liberty, northeastern Waller, southwestern Polk and southeastern Walker Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wixon Valley to 7 miles east of Anderson to near Coldspring. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Conroe, Navasota, Willis, Washington, Shepherd, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Coldspring, Montgomery, Snook, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Lake Livingston State Park and Lake Conroe Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTH CENTRAL TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN HILL AND WESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Venus, or near Alvarado, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Venus, Itasca, Grandview, Maypearl, Covington and Cross Timber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Coleman, Runnels, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Callahan, northwestern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oplin, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winters, Tuscola, Lawn, Novice, Glen Cove, Hatchel, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Goldsboro, Lake Winters Lake and Hords Creek Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Coleman by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Coleman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Brown and southeastern Coleman Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Owens, or near Early, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty, Lake Brownwood, Zephyr, Brookesmith, Grosvenor, Lake Brownwood State Park, Camp Bowie, Trickham, Owens, Thrifty and Indian Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Callahan, southwestern Shackelford and east central Taylor Counties through 130 PM CDT At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hamby, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clyde, Baird, Eula, Potosi, Hamby, Admiral and Us- 283 Near The Callahan-Shackelford County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 290 and 317. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Lake Waco reaches fifth lowest water level ever recorded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Water levels in Lake Waco are inching towards record lows and water conservation restrictions go into effect July 13 for the City of Waco with enforcement beginning on August 1. “All this green vegetation is normally under water,” said Lake Waco Manager Mike Champagne as he...
WACO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Granger, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Taylor, Granger, Weir, Jonah, Waterloo and Walburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Water restrictions announced for Central Texas cities

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Water levels continue to decline throughout Central Texas, warranting the move into drought contingency plans in several cities in order to protect their water sources. Below is the most up-to-date information for various Central Texas cities, listed in alphabetical order. BELLMEAD:. City Manager Yost...
BELLMEAD, TX
KLST/KSAN

The city of Waco issues Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Lake Waco water levels continue to decline. City manager Bradley Ford has determined those conditions warrant initiation of stage two of the drought contingency plan. The Stage 2 Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan is designed to slow the decline of the water level in Lake Waco by thoughtful, meaningful, reductions […]
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco firms, institutions dial back power after ERCOT warns of grid strain

Record heat continues to punch Texas' electric power grid, but it has remained on its feet Monday, though perhaps feeling woozy. Waco's temperature reached 107 around 4 p.m. Monday, marking the fifth daily temperature record set already this month. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 105 degrees Tuesday,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Boil Water Notice issued for many Killeen roadways

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice has been issued for several roadways in Killeen. Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete, and water services are restored.
KILLEEN, TX

