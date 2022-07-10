2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Boca Raton

Two people are dead and one person is hospitalized in an apparent murder-suicide involving family members in Boca Raton.

According to Boca Raton police, the deaths occurred in the 5000 block of NW Third Terrace.

Police were called to the home just after 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside.

Thomas Ghebrezgi/WPTV Crime scene tape surrounds this Northwest Third Terrace home where two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, July 10, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

It appeared that a vehicle ran over the mailbox before crashing into the front of the house.

A knocked-over mailbox and tracks leading to a smashed-in entryway could be seen outside the home.

Thomas Ghebrezgi/WPTV A damaged door frame could be seen on the ground outside the Northwest Third Terrace home where two people were dead in an apparent murder-suicide, July 10, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Rebecca Calderon, who recently moved to the neighborhood, said she was celebrating a birthday party and didn't hear anything.

"I'm a little bit shaking," she told WPTV. "I was not expecting that at all."

Calderon, who has lived in Boca Raton her whole life, said she wouldn't expect something like this to happen in her neighborhood.

"My thoughts and prayers are with that family," she said. "Everything is with that family right now."

The identities of the two people who were killed haven't yet been made public.