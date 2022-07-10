Kern County coroner ID’s person killed in crash

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash Monday. Craig John Piti, 58, of Lake Isabella, crashed his motorcycle around 8:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Lake Isabella Avenue, north of Alta Sierra Avenue, according to a coroner’s office report.
The Kern County coroner’s office Tuesday identified two men who were killed in a head-on Interstate 5 collision on Monday. Ricardo Gomez Perez, 54, of Healdsburg, and Manuel Velasquez Garcia, 44, of Montclair, were both pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. at the scene of the crash, according to a coroner’s office report.
Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Indian Wells Thursday evening. The crash happened on Fred Waring and Colony Cove at approximately 5:15 p.m. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the investigation revealed that a silver-colored SUV was driving erratically eastbound on Fred Waring Drive, causing a white Range Rover to swerve into another eastbound lane to avoid a collision.
News Channel 3 is at the scene of a single car rollover in Indian Wells, at Fred Waring and Colony Cove this evening. The conditions of those involved in the rollover crash have not been confirmed at this time. Westbound is currently closed at Phyllis Jackson to Cook Street. Follow News Channel 3 for additional
California Highway Patrol officers reported a man was killed and a woman sustained major injuries Tuesday in a collision at the intersection of West China Grade Loop at McCray Street. A 43-year-old Bakersfield man driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck west on China Grade Loop collided with a Volvo XC90...
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Sunday as the result of injuries from a July 1 traffic collision. Jaime Herrera Garcia, 36, of Bakersfield, was in a traffic collision at 2:56 a.m. July 1 at the intersection of Belle Terrace and South H Street. Garcia...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to fatally shooting a man in southeast Bakersfield. Javell Waddell, 26, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition in exchange for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7/13/2022) A person was saved by the Kern County Fire Department helicopter following a crash that left a vehicle disabled several hundred feet below Round Mountain Road in northeast Bakersfield. According to a news release, around 9:23 p.m. Tuesday firefighters responded to a report...
Bakersfield Police Department officials have identified the man and woman who were sought Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run investigation. Around 6:47 a.m. Tuesday, a white, mid-2000s, F-150 with a crew cab that had a man and a woman inside "drove recklessly" through Jefferson Park, according to a BPD news release. The truck was driven over a homeless woman asleep in the park who died at the scene, according to the release. The victim has not yet been identified.
One person was killed Tuesday when a car veered off a rural road in northern San Diego County and crashed into a tree, authorities reported. The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on State Route 76 at Sam’s Mountain Road in Pauma Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.
28-Year-Old Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident near Iowa Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened on July 2, around 5:50 a.m. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway, near Iowa Avenue. The deadly collision involved three vehicles. Although, the events leading up to the accident...
A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart on a Moreno Valley street was struck and killed, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on Indian Street, just north of Hemlock Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Robert Grmusha said that the victim, whose identity...
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a girl who’s been missing since Nov. 20, 2020. Krystyna Carreno, 14, is described as a Hispanic girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, who has black hair with blue tips. Anyone with...
The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man as part of an investigation into a report of an assault with a hammer in the 2000 block of Inyo Street in Mojave that happened Monday. Deputies arrested Christopher Soto, 29, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and an unrelated...
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Monday in a single-vehicle collision in California City. Leon Glenn Mims, 34, of Los Angeles, died at the scene of a crash at 3:02 a.m. on California City Boulevard, east of Maverick Street. Mims was the driver of a vehicle that left the road and overturned, according to a coroner’s office news release.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been two days since a string of shootings and robberies at 7-Eleven stores left two people dead and the suspect remains on the run. Now, a Riverside family is speaking out after their loved one was seriously injured in one of the incidents. "You get...
