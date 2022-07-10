Kern County coroner ID’s person killed in crash

Bakersfield Police Department officials have identified the man and woman who were sought Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run investigation. Around 6:47 a.m. Tuesday, a white, mid-2000s, F-150 with a crew cab that had a man and a woman inside "drove recklessly" through Jefferson Park, according to a BPD news release. The truck was driven over a homeless woman asleep in the park who died at the scene, according to the release. The victim has not yet been identified.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO