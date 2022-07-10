ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield Park, NJ

JCW Great American Birthday Bash Livestream Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJCW presents the Great American Birthday Bash today, and the livestream is now online. You can watch the show below, which...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

 

411mania.com

Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.13.22

WE start the show with the best wrestler in the woooorrrrrlllldddd!!!!. We get an epic staredown from either side of the ring as Wardlow takes in the cheers. OC flexes then asks for a test of strength. Orange puts his hands in his pockets, but Wardlow stops him, then RIPS THE FUCKING POCKETS OFF!!! Wardlow drops the straps and flexes! Orange puts his straps back up!! hahaha. Wardlow sets up for a powebomb, Orange slips out, hits the ropes, rana, but Wardlow cartwheels out of it! ORANGE KIPS UP!!!! Orange is shocked! SHOCKED I SAY! Orange claims he has something in his eye, and Trent tries to remove the buckle. The ref goes to stop him and Chuck tosses in a FUCKING CHAINSAW!!! HAHAHA!
411mania.com

Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment

Ric Flair did not appreciate Chris Jericho’s segment on AEW Dynamite and took a shot at him on social media over it. Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho deliver a promo addressing Eddie Kingston in which he said he was standing in front of the fans as “the Living Legend” and Eddie Kingston’s superior, before accepting the challenge for a barbed wire everywhere match against Kingston on next week’s Dynamite.
411mania.com

AEW World Tag Team Titles Change Hands On This Week’s Dynamite

We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite. In the main event of tonight’s show, Swerve In Our Glory defeated the Young Bucks and the team of Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs to claim the championships. Strickland pinned Starks in order to win the titles.
411mania.com

AEW News: The Butcher Chats With Renee Paquette, Danhausen Unboxes a Holy Grail, Track #2 on Symphony Series 1

– AEW star The Butcher, aka Andy Williams, is Renee Paquette’s guest on today’s edition of The Sessions. Here’s the full audio and description for the podcast:. It’s AEW’s The Butcher, but for the purposes of our discussion he’s Andy Williams the guitarist for Every Time I Die, the metal band that just wrapped up a nearly 25-year run. Still in the middle of his come-down from the road, Andy’s revealing how he balances the life of a multi-hyphenate, talks eating with Matty Matheson of “The Bear,” and why he wants to get Orange Cassidy in a DJ battle.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. *Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver. Darby Allin attacked King after the...
411mania.com

WWE Announces Ticket Details For Wrestlemania 39

WWE has announced ticket details for Wrestlemania 39, which happens on April 1 and April 2, 2023, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. They’ve also announced special priority passes from On Location. Tickets go on sale on August 12, while the priority passes go on sale on July 22.
411mania.com

WOW Women Of Wrestling Reportedly Reached Out to Lita In 2021

WOW Women of Wrestling reportedly made overtures to Lita last year ahead of the company’s announcement that they were returning to TV. Fightful Select reports that the company, which announced its relaunch in October, reached out to Lita to see if there would be any interest in her working with the company.
411mania.com

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Returns To Raw & Attacks Theory, Judgment Day Confronts Rey Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE Raw this week and superkicked Theory to end the show. Ziggler, who was last seen on TV back in June, made his return to watch Theory’s match with Riddle in the main event of tonight’s show. Ziggler proceeded to prevent Theory from stealing a win by knocking his feet off the ropes during a pin attempt and after Riddle picked up the win, Ziggler gave Theory a superkick to end the show. You can see a clip from the appearance below:
411mania.com

Cora Jade Turns Heel, Attacks Roxanne Perez On WWE NXT

Cora Jade has fallen to the dark side, turning heel and attacking Roxanne Perez on tonight’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show heavily focused on Perez, who was supposed to face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship but was attacked in the parking lot just before the show went on the air. While several women tried to deflect suspicion from themselves throughout the night, the question of whether Perez would be able to face Rose remained throughout until the main event segment when Rose came out with Toxic Attraction and crowed about Perez not being “woman enough” to face her.
411mania.com

Former WWE VOD Content Director Discusses WWE’s Directives on Chris Benoit Changing Over Time

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and Jesse Collings recently spoke to former WWE Video On Demand Content Director and Supervising Producer John Carlan. Carlan worked with WWE from 1998 to 2020 as a production assistant and producer before transitioning to the Video on Demand side of the brand in 2014. During the chat, Carlan discussed WWE’s directives regarding Chris Benoit following the murder-suicide tragedy that took place in June 2007. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage following tonight’s Dynamite. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which is set to air Friday on TNT:. * Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty. * The Gunn...
411mania.com

WWE News: Carmella Feuds With Jersey Shore Star On Twitter, Bianca Belair Attends NASCAR Event

– Carmella found herself in an online feud with Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick after she was accused of stealing Angelina’s catchphrase. The WWE star used the line “Um, hello!” on last week’s episode of Raw, which apparently caught Pivarnick’s attention as it’s a line she’s particularly well-known for using on the MTV reality series. Pivarnick called Carmella out for the situation, writing:
411mania.com

Update on Good Brothers’ Impact Contract Status, Possible Future Plans

The Good Brothers have been a mainstay of Impact Wrestling over the past couple of years, and a new report has an update on when their current contracts are up. Fightful Select reports that the tag team’s deals with Impact are not set to expire “at least until late in the summer,” as opposed to the mid-July date that many thought.
411mania.com

NWA Powerrr Results 7.12.22: Race To The Chase Tournament Kicks Off

The Race to the Chase Tournament began on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr to determine Trevor Murdoch’s next NWA World Title challenger. This week’s show aired Tuesday night on FITE TV and you can see the results below, per WZ:. * Race to the Chase First-Round Match:...
411mania.com

Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms

During the latest Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz are no longer on good terms. This seems to confirm rumors that have been online. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful had speculated this may be the case, as they hadn’t had a two-on-two tag match since February and hadn’t been standing next to each other in segments.
411mania.com

AEW News: Wardlow Retains TNT Title On Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli Beats Jake Hager

– Wardlow is still your AEW TNT Champion after defeating Orange Cassidy on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Week one of Fyter Fest kicked off with Wardlow defending his championship against Cassidy and despite Chuck Taylor trying to get involved, Wardlow beat Cassidy to retain his title:. – Claudio Castagnoli...
