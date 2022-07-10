20 years ago: Strip-search hoax in Kentucky ends in lawsuits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO