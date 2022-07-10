ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

20 years ago: Strip-search hoax in Kentucky ends in lawsuits

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prank caller convinced a Mt. Washington,...

www.whas11.com

WHAS 11

LMPD releases photos in Shawnee Park shooting

Louisville Metro Police release photo of an officer's bulletproof vest with a bullet wound going through an outer pouch. A phone is shattered after Herbert Lee allegedly fired at police on July 10, striking one officer's bulletproof vest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Unattended child found in Danville, babysitter arrested

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is underway in Danville after police located an unattended child wearing only a soiled diaper. The Danville Police Department said they responded to the area of Erksine Drive for a welfare check on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a four-year-old male child alone in the backyard.
DANVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - I-64 in Franklin county is back open this morning after what officers are calling a major crash. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Police Department responded to a bad crash on I-64 near mile marker 58 last night. Officials said they were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating armed robbery overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are reviewing security camera footage after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint overnight. According to the department, police responded to the area of New Circle and Eastland Parkway for a person who said they’d been robbed. The person told police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Police: Man critically injured after Grayson County shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Grayson County are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition at a Louisville hospital. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road in Leitchfield on Saturday around 8:42 p.m. following reports of the shooting.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Man sought by Richmond, Versailles police regarding series of thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both the Richmond and Versailles Police Departments are seeking the man in the photos below. The unidentified man is being sought by both police departments regarding a series of thefts that have occurred across Madison County as well as an incident that occurred in Versailles on Saturday.
q95fm.net

Woman Facing Potential Life-Sentence In Federal Drug Case

A Lawrence County woman is now facing a potential life-sentence following a federal drug charge. 33-year-old Shelly Collins, of Louisville, was arrested on March 30 by Louisa Police. That arrest came following a report of a stolen car. Officers discovered Collins inside of the stolen vehicle with 3 pounds of meth, 2 ounces of marijuana, and an ounce of heroin.
WKYT 27

Man pulled out of car, robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to figure out who robbed a man at gunpoint. They were called out around 12:20 Wednesday morning to New Circle and Eastland Parkway. The victim told officers three men pulled him out of his car at gunpoint and robbed him. He wasn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police looking for escaped Lexington inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State Police has been contacted by the Hope Center in Lexington about an inmate who walked away from the facility on Saturday. At around 1:00 p.m. David D. Lewis, who was staying at the Hope Recovery Center in Lexington. KSP confirmed Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man critically injured in Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A homicide unit is investigating after a man was critically injured in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Metro police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. Police said the man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LEX18 News

Lexington inmate escapes after removing ankle monitor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington inmate who was wearing an ankle monitor while staying at the Hope Center in Lexington has escaped after removing the device, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the Hope Center contacted them after David D. Lewis walked away from the center...
LEXINGTON, KY

