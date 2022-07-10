20 years ago: Strip-search hoax in Kentucky ends in lawsuits

Louisville Metro Police release photo of an officer's bulletproof vest with a bullet wound going through an outer pouch. A phone is shattered after Herbert Lee allegedly fired at police on July 10, striking one officer's bulletproof vest.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court removed a judge from presiding over more than two dozen criminal cases against people arrested while protesting the 2020 fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. In a ruling Tuesday, Chief Justice John Minton found that Jefferson District Court Judge Josephine Buckner's "impartiality...
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is underway in Danville after police located an unattended child wearing only a soiled diaper. The Danville Police Department said they responded to the area of Erksine Drive for a welfare check on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a four-year-old male child alone in the backyard.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Home surveillance video shows the moment two porch pirates stole a $300 package from a Louisville woman's doorstep, days before a new law toughens the punishment for package theft in Kentucky. Elizabeth Curry was on her way home on Monday, when two strangers swiped her delivery...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who could be in Louisville. Katie Mouser, 33, was last seen on June 12 with her father on Terry Road in southwest Jefferson County. Police said Mouser has red or auburn hair, is about 5-foot-5-inches...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - I-64 in Franklin county is back open this morning after what officers are calling a major crash. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Police Department responded to a bad crash on I-64 near mile marker 58 last night. Officials said they were...
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Boyle County prison is responding to a lawsuit filed on behalf of an inmate. The ACLU filed the federal lawsuit in May against Northpoint Training Center. The group said the prison violated Carlos Thurman’s constitutional rights. He said his dreadlocks were cut last...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are reviewing security camera footage after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint overnight. According to the department, police responded to the area of New Circle and Eastland Parkway for a person who said they’d been robbed. The person told police...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Escaping the city life for a walk in the park is supposed to bring peace of mind. That's what brings thousands of people across Louisville to the Parklands of Floyds Fork every year. "It's absolutely gorgeous. It's wide open," Kevin Fulton said. "Mainly I run out...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Grayson County are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition at a Louisville hospital. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road in Leitchfield on Saturday around 8:42 p.m. following reports of the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for a homicide that happened in the Russell neighborhood back in April. Mickeal J. Taylor was charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both the Richmond and Versailles Police Departments are seeking the man in the photos below. The unidentified man is being sought by both police departments regarding a series of thefts that have occurred across Madison County as well as an incident that occurred in Versailles on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On the second anniversary of a 2020 murder, one of Lexington’s 34 homicides that year, a family is renewing its plea for help. Two years ago today, Darell Price was shot and killed. Now the family is longing for a break in the case that has gone cold.
A Lawrence County woman is now facing a potential life-sentence following a federal drug charge. 33-year-old Shelly Collins, of Louisville, was arrested on March 30 by Louisa Police. That arrest came following a report of a stolen car. Officers discovered Collins inside of the stolen vehicle with 3 pounds of meth, 2 ounces of marijuana, and an ounce of heroin.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to figure out who robbed a man at gunpoint. They were called out around 12:20 Wednesday morning to New Circle and Eastland Parkway. The victim told officers three men pulled him out of his car at gunpoint and robbed him. He wasn’t...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State Police has been contacted by the Hope Center in Lexington about an inmate who walked away from the facility on Saturday. At around 1:00 p.m. David D. Lewis, who was staying at the Hope Recovery Center in Lexington. KSP confirmed Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A homicide unit is investigating after a man was critically injured in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Metro police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. Police said the man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. LMPD...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington inmate who was wearing an ankle monitor while staying at the Hope Center in Lexington has escaped after removing the device, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the Hope Center contacted them after David D. Lewis walked away from the center...
