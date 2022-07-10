ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

F-35 Lightning fighters visit Vermont from Florida

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s 158th Fighter Wing will play host this week, July 12-28, to F-35 Lightning fighter jets visiting from Florida. Wing Commander Col. Michael Blair...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Primary Preview: Meet the candidates for Vt. Governor

People arrest two people after high-speed chase in Barton. Police searching for armed robbery suspect who robs convenience store. Police searching for armed robbery suspect who robs convenience store. VSP release photos of suspected car thieves. Updated: 20 minutes ago. VSP release photos of suspected car thieves. Updated: 5 hours...
BARTON, VT
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Democrats face off in race for Vermont attorney general

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Democratic candidates vying for Vermont attorney general squared off in a debate Wednesday night hosted by VT Digger. One topic up for debate was the Attorney General’s Office’s lack of transparency when it comes to releasing sensitive documents to the public in the Kingdom Con EB-5 case.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
South Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCAX

Record number of women of color running for office in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and federal office, and they’re encouraging others to step up as well. There can be a number of hurdles women of color face when seeking public office, from a lack of...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Efficiency Vermont offers huge incentive to weatherize homes

ESSEX, Vt. — Summer is the busiest time of the year forBuilding Energy. "We do energy auditing, insulation, weatherization, things like that," said Tim Smith, with Building Energy. On Wednesday they were in the process of saving an Essex Junction homeowner big bucks on their home heating and cooling...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Antiques Roadshow” visited Vermont Tuesday for the first time since the popular PBS show began over 25 years ago. Thousands of people from all over New England turned out at Shelburne Museum to see if they have a million-dollar item. Tent after tent, relic...
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

3-year-old Vermonter drowned in pool but survived

NEWPORT, Vt. — Three-year-old Aweyn West is lucky to be alive. On July 5, the toddler was spending the day at his grandfather’s house in Newport, Vermont when his family says he wandered into an above-ground swimming pool and went underwater. “He was under for about seven minutes,”...
NEWPORT, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Blair
Seacoast Current

A Maine Road Has the Highest Speed Limit East of the Mississippi

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you are the type of person that likes to "hammer down" on the open road, then Maine might just be the place for you. The entire East Coast has pretty conservative speed limits, unlike out west. Portions of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming have 80 mph speed limits. The highest posted speed limit in the country is 85 mph, and can be found only on Texas State Highway 130.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermont schools cite ‘dire’ struggle to find teachers for fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans Central Supervisory Union’s 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn’t let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That’s because she’s still trying to fill eight elementary teacher positions and several dozen jobs such as behavioral and academic interventionists, paraeducators, and kitchen staff.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Four New Vermont Food Trucks and Trailers Fuel Summer Fun

For chefs, food trucks and trailers offer a lower-cost way to put up a shingle and test out menu concepts. For customers, the fresh batch of mobile kitchens that sprouts every year delivers new, delicious ways to support local culinary entrepreneurs. The quartet below includes cooks of all ages with...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air National Guard#F 35 Lightning#Vermont Army
WCAX

Reinfection risks posed by BA.5 subvariant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there may not be cause for alarm in our region yet, doctors are noticing that the emerging COVID sub-variant known as BA.5 is causing a large number of reinfections for those who have previously been exposed to the virus. Vermont health officials last week said...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Many Vermont school districts offering summer enrichment

Relics of all kinds were under the looking glass during Tuesday's "Antiques Roadshow" shoot. Darren Perron spoke with Gen. Knight about the latest investigation int Vermont Guard misconduct and what prompted it. Upper Valley company played key role in eye-popping telescope images. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Upper Valley company...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Relics under the looking glass

Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral. Darren Perron spoke with Gen. Knight about the latest investigation int Vermont Guard misconduct and what prompted it. Upper Valley company played key role in eye-popping telescope images. Updated: 6 hours ago. An Upper Valley company played a major role...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Democrats remember Rep. Warren Kitzmiller

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats are reacting to news that state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller has died. The Washington County representative was appointed to the Vermont House in 2001, following the death of his wife, Rep. Karen Kitzmiller. This year, Warren Kitzmiller decided to retire and not run for reelection.
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WCAX

Return of Amtrak ‘Adirondack’ route in limbo

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The pandemic has eased but the “Adirondack” Amtrak route from Montreal to New York City remains shut down. North Country officials say the service is an essential source of transportation for those in the region and are calling for answers. “We cannot accept and...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy