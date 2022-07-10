ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Youth wrestling: Pleasant Valley’s Morgan Hyland leads Team PA to 8-0 run at nationals

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Pleasant Valley’s Morgan Hyland was part of Team PA’s U14 wrestling squad that was 8-0 in last month’s USA Junior National Duals freestyle event in Tulsa, Okla.

Hyland was 8-0 at 79 pounds, scoring the most team points in the tournament. She also won two girls state titles to end her elementary career with 102 wins, including 56 pins.

Team PA beat North Dakota (51-7), Ohio (42-14), Washington (41-14), Texas (42-14), Illinois (58-0), Oklahoma (41-15), Michigan (35-23) and Washington (39-20).

Palisades’ Savannah Witt was 8-0 for Team PA’s U16 Blue team that finished second.

Parkland’s Paige Yatcilla and Pleasant Valley’s Lily Decker also were U16 team members.

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

