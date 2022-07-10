ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Beanie Feldstein Announces Surprise Early Departure From Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErYGG_0gb264RB00

Click here to read the full article.

Beanie Feldstein announced tonight that she’ll depart the starring role of Broadway ’s Funny Girl even earlier than previously announced: Her last performance in the show will be July 31.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Feldstein posted on Instagram tonight, “and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor. Once the production decided to take the show in a difference direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated. I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st.”

Feldstein did not explain in what ways the production was taken “in a different direction.”

Deadline has reached out to the production.

No announcement was made about her replacement, but rumors have circulated for weeks that producers are considering Lea Michele as a replacement, possibly in tandem with Feldstein’s understudy Julie Benko. Producers have not confirmed the speculation.

The production tweeted tonight that new casting announcements will be made Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

Feldstein has missed an increasing number of performances in recent weeks, including yesterday’s matinee. Last month she missed a string of shows due to a positive Covid test.

Initially, when the show opened (to mixed reviews) on April 24, Feldstein was expected to remain with the production through the end of the year, but last month producers announced that both she and co-star Jane Lynch would depart the show on Sept. 25. No updated announcement was made today regarding Lynch.

Though the production initially sold well at the box office, the dearth of big Tony nominations or wins has dulled the grosses. Box office figures for the week ending July 3 – the most recent figures available – indicate Funny Girl was performing to houses only 75% filled.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein)

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Christina Ricci Talks Tim Burton’s “Really Great, Smart, Modern Take” On ‘Wednesday’ As She Lands Second Emmy Nom For ‘Yellowjackets’

Click here to read the full article. After scoring her second Emmy nomination this morning for her supporting role on Showtime’s Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci caught up with Deadline to discuss the show’s recognition and upcoming second season, at the same time teasing her reentry into the world of Tim Burton with Wednesday. Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in two past Addams Family films, said it was “wonderful” to reteam with director Tim Burton on his upcoming Netflix series, for the first time since their collaboration on 1999’s Sleepy Hollow. “I was beyond flattered, particularly because it is Tim Burton and I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Garth Drabinsky
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Lea Michele
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway
Variety

Lea Michele Is the Greatest Star: Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ Tickets Surging Above $2,500

Looking to be among the first to hear Lea Michele’s dulcet tones take on the legend of Fanny Brice? Not to rain on your parade, but a seat to the “Glee” alum’s opening night in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl” could set you back anywhere from a few hundred bucks to a couple thousand big ones. The price of admission has skyrocketed in the wake of news that Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in the beloved musical.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Nathan Lane On Setting Emmy Guest Actor Record With First ‘Only Murders’ Nom, “Big Surprise” Coming On Hulu Series, ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ Title Change & More

Only Murders in the Building guest star Nathan Lane set an Emmy record this morning as he landed his seventh nomination, becoming the most-nominated guest actor, across comedy and drama categories, in the history of television. The three-time Tony winner’s nom, in the category of Comedy Guest Actor, follows three for Modern Family, and one apiece for roles on Mad About You and Frasier, along with a sole Drama Guest Actor nom for The Good Wife. When Deadline caught up with the actor this morning to discuss the recognition, he teased where his Only Murders character Teddy Dimas is headed, at the same time revealing new details about a pair of anticipated A24 films in which he stars: Ari Aster’s horror Disappointment Blvd. and Larry Charles’ comedy F***ing Identical Twins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Cheyenne Jackson joins 'Into the Woods' cast on Broadway

July 13 (UPI) -- Cheyenne Jackson will star as The Wolf and Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods from July 24 through August 2 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. The Call Me Kat actor is replacing Gavin Creel, who will return to his roles on August 6. Creel will be in residence at The O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference performing Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

First-Time Emmy Nominee Melanie Lynskey On Her Starring Role In ‘Yellowjackets’: “Everybody Wants To Know About The Cannibalism”

Click here to read the full article. Melanie Lynskey admits that she used to roll her eyes when actors admitted to sleeping through big awards show nominations. But that’s exactly how the Yellowjackets star spent her morning before learning of her first Emmy nod for the hit Showtime drama. 2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Lynskey couldn’t bear to watch the announcements, despite how she was considered a favorite going into Emmy season for playing the unfulfilled housewife Shauna. “I was so nervous. I honestly couldn’t face it. So Jason got up with our daughter and I did sleep through it,” she tells...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Releases New Trailer; First Look At Characters from Númenor

As a run-up to its appearance next week at Comic-Con, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has released a second trailer for fans of the J.R.R. Tolkien franchise. The new two-minute, 30-second teaser trailer for the Prime Video series offers a first look at characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). There is also Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).
MOVIES
Deadline

Film Review: Best-Selling Book Adaptation ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Where the Crawdads Sing came out of nowhere four years ago to become one of the best-selling literary sensations of all time. Written by the hitherto little-known Delia Owens, who was 69 when the book was published in 2018, the novel about a little Southern swamp rat who had to contend with a fractured family, frightful destitution and an eventual trial for first-degree murder developed into a bestseller of astonishing proportions, topping the list for 32 weeks and spending 135 weeks on the list all-told.
MOVIES
Observer

Ryan Murphy, Pick Up the Phone: What Went Down With Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ Revival

The true terrifying curse on Broadway currently isn’t Shakespearean but Funny Girl. Recent expressions of said curse involve the eventual replacement of Beanie Feldstein with Lea Michele for the titular role of Fanny Brice, the famous Jewish comedian and songstress of the early 1900s. Barbra Streisand is a household name for a reason — very few people are as talented, emotional, witty, and obnoxiously charming. And Streisand is the reason Funny Girl — first as 1964 Broadway musical, then as a 1968 Oscar winning film — remains beloved in the public imagination for a protagonist that lacked tact and grace, overflowed with ambition and talent, and was ultimately lovable (one might compare the character to Lea Michele’s character from the TV show Glee, Rachel Berry). Even more importantly, she had pipes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022: See the Complete List of Nominations

Awards season is back! Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 12, two months before the ceremony hits NBC. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s J.B. Smoove — who are set to costar in Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy, Blockbuster — teamed up to host the nominations announcement on Tuesday. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma also joined in on the festivities.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Deadline

101K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy