WGA West Establishes System For Reporting Discrimination In Hiring & Representation

The WGA West has established a confidential reporting system for members who believe they’ve been discriminated against during the hiring process or when seeking representation. Members are encouraged to contact the guild “if a studio executive, producer, agent or manager has said or written something to lead you to believe you are being discriminated against while seeking WGA-covered work,” guild leaders said in a communique on Friday.

“Although the guild does not participate in the hiring of writers, as a labor union we are committed to fighting on behalf of all our members for a fairer and more equitable industry,” guild leaders said. “This can only be achieved by standing together against unfair practices. Therefore, in addition to supporting writers who have experienced harassment and discrimination on the job, the WGAW has established a confidential reporting system for writers who feel they have been discriminated against during the hiring process or when seeking representation.”

The notice, signed by the guild’s officers and board of directors, went on to say that “No action will be taken on an individual writer’s behalf unless that writer gives express permission. However, if the Guild receives reports suggesting a pattern of discrimination by a hiring entity or representative, the Guild will pursue appropriate action while preserving the anonymity of individual complainants.”