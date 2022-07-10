ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies capitalize on error, forge comeback win over D-backs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0389mc_0gb25txq00

Garrett Hampson smashed a two-run double off the wall in center to highlight a three-run seventh as the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Connor Joe drove in the winning run with a single as the Rockies took advantage of Josh Rojas’ throwing error to score three unearned runs. Charlie Blackmon finished with two hits as Colorado won a four-game series at Chase Field for the first time in 10 tries in franchise history.

German Marquez (5-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four. Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth that included a pair of strikeouts to earn his 18th save.

Ketel Marte homered and Rojas had two hits for Arizona. Keynan Middleton (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing three runs, all unearned, on two hits in one inning.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Marte’s sixth home run of the season, a 414-foot line drive into the bleachers in right.

The Diamondbacks made it 2-0 in the sixth when Jose Herrera led off with a walk, advanced to third on a single by Rojas and scored on a fielder’s choice by Alek Thomas.

Colorado then took advantage of Rojas’ errant throw on a potential inning-ending, double-play grounder by Yonathan Daza to score three unearned runs in the seventh en route to a 3-2 lead.

Ryan McMahon started the comeback with a one-out single to left and then advanced to second when Rojas bounced a throw to second on Daza’s grounder to third. After Brian Serven struck out, Hampson drilled a double off the wall near the 413-foot sign in center to drive in McMahon and Daza.

Joe Mantiply, named to the All-Star Game earlier in the day, then replaced Middleton and yielded the go-ahead RBI single to left by Joe to drive in Hampson.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

