ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

First responders unable to save unresponsive infant in Norwalk

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Norwalk first responders were unable to save an unresponsive infant in Norwalk on Sunday.

At approximately 2:17 p.m., Norwalk combined dispatch received a 9-1-1 call regarding an unresponsive infant. According to the Norwalk Police Department, the dispatcher handling the call began providing resuscitation instructions over the phone. Norwalk police officers, fire personnel and emergency medical services rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the baby.

Police said life-saving attempts continued in the ambulance en route to the hospital. Despite the tremendous amount of effort by first responders, the infant did not survive, according to police.

“Our thoughts are with the family that suffered a tremendous loss today and everyone impacted by the tragedy,” police said in a release.

Police offered contacts for grief counseling and support from community partners including The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization for Southwest Connecticut, online at www.thehubct.org and at (203)-847-1187; Norwalk Community Services at 203-854-7999; and United Way 2-1-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: WAFU Asian Bistro UPDATE

#Fairfield CT–In the aftermath of the WAFU Asian Bistro (3671 Post Road – Southport) shooting incident, which occurred on June 19, 2022, the Fairfield Police Department submitted a request for Summary Suspension of the Liquor License to the Department of consumer protection (DCP). Today, we were informed by...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Report Of A Cop Injured

UPDATE: There was an officer (on-duty) that went to the hospital as a precaution not injured but had blood on his person from a party they detained on a criminal breach of peace. 2022-07-12@1:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS was called for a report of an injured police officer in the 600 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

2022-07-12@8:11pm–#Bridgeport News: Firefighters were called to free a person trapped in a multi-car crash at Reservoir and Chopsey Hill Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot During Robbery

2022-07-12@1:33pm–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call reporting a party was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery. The injury is reported as non-life threatening. Responsible drove off in an Infinity SUV last seen leaving Pembroke Street crossing Boston Ave. At this time this incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

Monroe police investigate Rite Aid robbery

MONROE, CT — Police responded to the report of a robbery at Rite Aid pharmacy, 508 Monroe Turnpike, Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Michael Sweeney said the pharmacy section of the store was held up sometime between 3:45 and 4 p.m., though no weapons were brandished and no one was hurt.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Growing concerns over AirTags used to track people

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Bridgeport noticed an Apple AirTag sitting on her car trunk when she came back from shopping at a Walmart in Shelton raising tracking concerns. Amanda Roberts says if she had popped the trunk open, the tag would’ve slid into her trunk without her knowing.  “My trunk is usually […]
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Grief Counseling#Police#2 1 1#United Way#Tribune Content Agency
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

2022-07-11@8:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS responding to a street fight at One Ferry Boulevard, where the ferry comes in. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Crash

2022-07-13@3:24pm–#Norwalk CT–#cttraffic– A multi-car crash in the left lane near exit 16. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men on scooter wanted in homicide at Bridgeport biker gathering

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the Hartford man who they say was shot and killed on Fairfield Avenue Sunday evening as 32-year-old Ramon Peguero. The gunfire also struck an 18-year-old from Bridgeport multiple times. He remained in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

PD: 4 injured in domestic-related stabbing in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating a domestic disturbance where four people were stabbed on Monday evening. Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. Four people inside the home were treated by emergency crews on scene and transported to Yale […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NBC Connecticut

Four Hospitalized After Stabbing in Hamden

Four people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Hamden Monday night. Police said officers responded to a home on North Street around 6 p.m. to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing and Hamden Fire Rescue treated four people. The four people were transported to...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown man arrested for police impersonation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) –  A Middletown man was arrested for police impersonation on Friday. On Friday morning Troop F of Westbrook received a report of a vehicle consistent in appearance with a police officer, driving erratically in the area of Route 79 in Durham. The caller provided a license plate and described the car as […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
themonroesun.com

Saga of the wandering cows ends at St. Jude Church

MONROE, CT — A group of cows that got loose from a farm off Route 110 in Shelton Tuesday afternoon, and made its way into Monroe, caused quite a stir over the past two days. Matt Jamison, a volunteer firefighter who helped his family friends recover their livestock, said two of the cows made their way back home Wednesday morning and were found hanging out at a pasture, while a search party corralled the last two near the roundabout at St. Jude Church.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Milford crash results in serious injuries

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police responded to a serious car collision in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue over the weekend. Officers were notified of the crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police stated that a juvenile was involved in this crash, driving a 2007 Lexus IS250.
MILFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy