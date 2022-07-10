First responders unable to save unresponsive infant in Norwalk

Norwalk first responders were unable to save an unresponsive infant in Norwalk on Sunday.

At approximately 2:17 p.m., Norwalk combined dispatch received a 9-1-1 call regarding an unresponsive infant. According to the Norwalk Police Department, the dispatcher handling the call began providing resuscitation instructions over the phone. Norwalk police officers, fire personnel and emergency medical services rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the baby.

Police said life-saving attempts continued in the ambulance en route to the hospital. Despite the tremendous amount of effort by first responders, the infant did not survive, according to police.

“Our thoughts are with the family that suffered a tremendous loss today and everyone impacted by the tragedy,” police said in a release.

Police offered contacts for grief counseling and support from community partners including The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization for Southwest Connecticut, online at www.thehubct.org and at (203)-847-1187; Norwalk Community Services at 203-854-7999; and United Way 2-1-1.