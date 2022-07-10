Denver hits second consecutive 100-degree day, third 100-degree day in 2022

The sky turns color as the sun sets behind the Rocky Mountains Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters predict that smoke funneling into the intermountain… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a steamy weekend in the metro, for the second day in a row Denver has hit 100 degrees.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been prepared for a balmy weekend with temperatures forecast to hit the triple-digit mark. Saturday broke a year-old record hitting 100 degrees.

Even though Sunday didn’t write itself into the record books, the temperature out at Denver International Airport did briefly hit 101 degrees at around 1:15 p.m.

The record high for July 10 was 102 degrees set back in 2016. Although Denver didn’t set any new records on Sunday, the day’s high temperature put 2022 in the top 10 list for the greatest number of 100-degree days in a year.

According to the Boulder National Weather Service, Sunday’s 101-degree temperature is the third 100-degree day in Denver so far in 2022. This ties 2022 for the 8th most 100-degree days on record.

Although 100-degree days do happen in Colorado, it is uncommon to have two consecutive days. Two consecutive 100-degree days have only happened 8 other times since the weather was officially recorded out at DIA.

The triple-digit heat won’t be around for much longer, 80s and southern storms are back in the forecast for Monday.