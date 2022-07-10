Alcantara spins another gem, Marlins top Mets 2-0 in 10

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday afternoon. Anderson originally was hit by a pitch from reliever Wil Crowe (3-6) but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl Garcíia. Ben Gamel’s RBI double against Richard Bleier (2-1) in the top of the 11th put the Pirates ahead 2-1. Pittsburgh tied it 1-1 in the eighth on third baseman Anderson’s fielding error that scored Yoshi Tsutsugo from first. Tsutgo reached on a two-out single against reliever Steven Okert. Anderson muffed Diego Castillo’s hard grounder and Tsutsugo raced home as the ball went in the foul ground in left field.
The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
