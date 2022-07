TAMPA, FL – The perfect season, 15-0. That’s the experience the Jesuit Tigers got from the 2021 campaign, as they ran the table and were able to defeat Pine Forest, 35-29, to win the Class 6A state championship. Winning their first state title in football since 1968 was quite the feat, but the goal isn’t to go one and done. It’s to do it all over again.

LARGO, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO