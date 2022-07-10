ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family of slain Chicago teen to mark new gun law at White House

By Judy Wang
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWMCN_0gb23DP600

CHICAGO — A Chicago family impacted by gun violence departed for Washington D.C Sunday to meet with President Joe Biden.

Pam Bosley and her son Trey will be at the White House Monday to mark the new gun safety law Biden signed two weeks ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGQ9z_0gb23DP600
Trey Mosley and his mother Pam Mosley.
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

Congress passed the measure after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Bosley’s son Terrell was killed in April of 2006 while outside a church.

“We’ve been fighting on the ground so after 30 years now to have a bipartisan bill past it’s a long time, 30 years,” Bosley said. “It’s s small step. We have a long ways to go but it’s worth the celebration.”

The Bosleys are among the many families impacted by gun violence from around the country, invited to the White House to celebrate the new law and call for more action.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

Ronald Schergen
3d ago

Nothing more than a dog and pony show these laws will stop nothing it’s a person problem and bad guys don’t follow the law

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Suburban moms arrive in Washington to call for ban on assault weapons

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Several suburban moms are making good on their promise to turn anger into action following last week’s Highland Park mass shooting. Kitty Brandtner, a mom of three kids under five, mustered a group to ‘March Fourth’ in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 13. Last week, while speaking with WGN News, Brandtner said the motivation was not political but stemmed from her fears about her kids’ safety.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dalen Terry’s dad details what makes Bulls top pick tick

LAS VEGAS – Through three Summer League games, Bulls fans are starting to see why Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley were so high on Dalen Terry. Their first round pick has been doing a little bit of everything, helping the Bulls to a 2-1 record while filling up the stat sheet. His dad Al is […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
CBS Chicago

Highland Park moms join march in D.C. to demand assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) -- Their pain is strong, and so is their mission. Hundreds of people are marching on Capitol Hill to demand new efforts to stop gun violence, among them mothers still reeling from last week's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, which left 7 people dead and dozens more wounded.The group is demanding a federal ban on assault weapons. Mothers and community members from Highland Park are among them. So are at least 50 community members from Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in a school shooting in May."I'm somebody who wants to go to...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
USA TODAY

Americans can't handle their guns. Time to repeal the 2nd Amendment.

We must repeal the Second Amendment if we want this country to ever be safe again. Whether it's killings by police, like the 60 bullets fired into Jayland Walker, or by civilians like in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde, Texas, or Buffalo, New York our national record on gun violence is an international embarrassment. It can't be reformed without doing away with guns entirely.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Chicago

Parents who lost kids to gun violence say police Supt. David Brown walked out on meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced charges Wednesday in a high-profile shooting last month that ended with an officer struck in the head, and afterward, Brown met with the families of gun violence victims. But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the families said the announcement did not go as planned. They accused the superintendent of walking out of the meeting early.  The journey for justice has begun for Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Law#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Robb Elementary School#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Naperville to consider ban on assault weapons

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Officials in Naperville are looking to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons, according to The Daily Herald. On July 4, a gunman opened fire during a Independence Day Parade from a rooftop in Highland Park, killing seven people and wounding dozens. Naperville has home-rule powers, so it does not need a […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

CPD speaks on city’s gun violence, insists numbers are down

CHICAGO — Chicago police spoke out Tuesday afternoon about several issues, including ongoing gun violence in the city. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said homicides and shootings, compared to last year, for the first couple of weeks in July, are down 44% and 26%, respectively. From January to July,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WGN News

3 injured, 2 critically, in Little Village house fire

CHICAGO — Three people were rushed to the hospital, two in critical condition, after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Cermak. Fire crews were able to rescue an 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman out […]
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

Biden Calls For Assault Weapons Ban At Gun Safety Event

President Joe Biden, marking the first major federal gun safety bill passed in three decades, said the United States is "awash in weapons of war" on Monday and renewed his call for assault weapons to be banned. Congress has shown little inclination to outlaw assault weapons after a ban on...
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy