AUSTIN, Texas — NASA for the first time has released images from the high-tech $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, capturing the universe. "They were jaw-dropping," said associate professor of astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin Steven Finkelstein. "The deep-image galaxy cluster and the images we saw today of the stellar birth and stellar death, more galaxies and the exoplanet spectrum, Webb seems to be delivering better than promised."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO