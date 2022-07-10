ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss declares leadership bid with pledge to reverse tax hike

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464GNd_0gb21Xso00

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to reverse the controversial national insurance hike if made Tory leader, as she insisted she can be “trusted to deliver”.

The senior Cabinet minister, who is widely expected to be a front-runner in the already crowded race, promised to “start cutting taxes from day one” to help with the cost of living.

With newly appointed Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti also declaring his candidacy on Sunday evening, there are now 11 Tories in the running for the top job.

Other contenders include former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak , his successor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and trade minister Penny Mordaunt.

I would reverse the national insurance increase that came in during April

Liz Truss

Former minister Kemi Badenoch and senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat have also thrown their hats into the ring.

The PA news agency understands Home Secretary Priti Patel is yet to decide whether to launch her own bid, and will likely make a final decision on Monday.

Ms Truss’ pledge to scrap the national insurance rise, which came into effect in April, mirrors that of rival Mr Javid.

It marks a departure from her defence of the policy as a minister in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, prior to his resignation, when she was bound by collective responsibility to support the move publicly.

The levy was introduced to raise funds for the NHS and social care, but has proved controversial at a time when households are feeling the squeeze from soaring food and energy bills.

Ms Truss argued “it isn’t right to be putting up taxes now”, and as leader she would take “immediate action” to assist with living costs.

She said she would “keep corporation tax competitive” – hinting that she wants to look again at Mr Sunak’s plans to hike the rate in April 2023, but did not go so far as to match some of her fellow contenders’ pledges to scrap the rise entirely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffGKR_0gb21Xso00

The Foreign Secretary said she would “get the private sector growing faster than the public sector, with a long-term plan to bring down the size of the state and the tax burden”.

Writing in The Telegraph, she said: “Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living.

“I would reverse the national insurance increase that came in during April, make sure we keep corporation tax competitive so we can attract business and investment into Britain, and put the Covid debt on a longer-term footing.”

Ms Truss said her plan would get the country back on track towards becoming a “high-growth and high-productivity powerhouse”.

“It is built on a clear and longstanding Conservative philosophy, including bold supply-side reform,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJko3_0gb21Xso00

The Foreign Secretary said she had “led the way” in making the most of Britain’s “new-found freedoms” outside the EU, but insisted “we can go further, whether it is doing more to champion innovation or charting our own course on regulation”.

She said she would bring “clear and decisive leadership” to Downing Street, adding: “Colleagues know I mean what I say and only make promises I can keep. I can be trusted to deliver.”

Ms Truss said the Tories can win the next election, but acknowledged it will be “an uphill battle”.

Earlier, announcing her bid for the top job, Ms Mordaunt said the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.

Candidates populated the Sunday morning broadcast round, with Mr Hunt, Mr Javid, Mr Shapps and Mr Tugendhat all making appearances to promote their campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6GEP_0gb21Xso00

Mr Javid said his tax-cutting plans would cost around £39 billion per year, but this did not include slashing fuel duty further in the short-term.

Later, he revealed this latter reduction would be worth £2.5 billion.

He told The Sun: “A 10p cut to fuel duty is one of the quickest ways I’ll help with the cost of living but I’ll also deliver long-term tax cuts to ensure people have more money in their pocket.”

Ms Mordaunt said she would halve VAT on fuel, from 20% to 10%.

As the race for leader heats up, more Tories have declared their allegiances.

Former Cabinet minister Michael Gove – who was dramatically sacked by Mr Johnson earlier this week – pledged his support for Ms Badenoch on Sunday evening.

Writing in The Sun, he said: “Kemi doesn’t just win the argument, she delivers – on getting the Whitehall machine to embark on new policies and on levelling up Britain.

“Now she has the opportunity to use her first class brain to fix the big problems facing our country.”

He added: “As a Tory leader, she would be Sir Keir Starmer’s worst nightmare.”

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the newspaper Ms Truss is “a breath of fresh air”.

“What we can’t do is simply load our economy with lots of different taxes,” he said.

“I think there has to be a reset and there has to be a new path. Liz’s basic instinct on tax is right.”

A timetable for the contest is expected to be drawn up in the coming week, following the election to the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as an ally hit out at MPs who have broken pledges to vote for her.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty – undermining her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Government ‘grinds to a halt’ amid crisis as Tory ministers focus on leadership contest

Day-to-day governing has “ground to halt” while Boris Johnson’s new ministers focus their attention on the Tory leadership contest, opposition parties have warned.Reams of planned legislation to tackle social problems have been put on ice pending the result of the race – while a string of cabinet ministers have ditched parliamentary scrutiny sessions to focus on other matters.Even bids for the government’s “levelling-up” fund have been delayed following the sacking of the department’s top minister Michael Gove – a hold-up Labour blamed on Tory “chaos, distraction and self-indulgence”.It comes as the country faces a mounting cost of living crisis, heavy...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Rehman Chishti
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sunak and Mordaunt consolidate status at front of Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race as Suella Braverman was eliminated.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came in third but will hope to pick up votes from Ms Braverman’s supporters in the next round.Mr Sunak picked up 101 votes, Ms Mordaunt 83, Ms Truss 64, Kemi Badenoch 49 and Tom Tugendhat 32.Ms Braverman had 27 votes, five fewer than she had in Wednesday’s first round of the contest despite the field being smaller on Thursday.Mr Tugendhat also dropped five votes but insisted he would not quit the race, saying: “I have...
WORLD
The Independent

Conservative leadership campaign quotes of the day

“My perception of Penny is she takes a different view to me when it comes to gender ideology and the position of trans, for example, I think she said a trans woman is a woman, I disagree with that.” – Suella Braverman attacks Penny Mordaunt after the Attorney General was eliminated from the race.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss boosted by backing of ousted Suella Braverman in Tory leadership race

Suella Braverman says she will back Liz Truss to be the new Conservative leader after being ousted in the race to succeed Boris Johnson - in a move that dramatically heightens the stakes.If Ms Braverman’s backers do likewise, the support will bring the foreign secretary within touching distance of second-placed Penny Mordaunt and boost Ms Truss’s campaign.Sources have told The Independent the attorney-general will lend her vote to the foreign secretary in the third round of the battle to be PM.Ms Braverman, who was eliminated from the race on Thursday after finishing bottom of the second ballot with 27...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Corporation Tax#Vat#Uk#Cabinet#Foreign Office#Tories#Home#Nhs#Contro
The Independent

Schumer readies vote on scaled-back computer chips bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling senators to expect an initial vote as early as Tuesday on scaled-back legislation that would provide grants, tax credits and other financial incentives for companies that build semiconductor manufacturing plants in the U.S. Both the House and Senate have passed sweeping bills that...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Train drivers to stage strike on 30 July as summer travel misery deepens

A second UK-wide rail strike is set to take place on 30 July as train drivers across eight companies walk out for 24 hours.The action will come just three days after a nationwide rail strike by RMT union members working at Network Rail and eight other train operators on 27 July.The strike on 30 July will involve Aslef members at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Britain pledges help to probe Russian war crimes as report tells of ‘real-life horror story’ in Ukraine

Russia is accused in a new report of carrying out a horrific campaign of killings, rapes and torture in Ukraine as an international summit is held to bring those responsible for war crimes to justice. Senior figures in the military and political hierarchy in Moscow are being targeted by investigators for being culpable for brutal atrocities, as well as the soldiers carrying out the acts on the ground, according to western officials.The Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, at which Britain was among the nations pledging help, was held on Thursday as at least 20 people, including children, were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Heatwave rail disruption warning as ministers say NHS is braced for ‘surge’

Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand. Avanti West Coast warned passengers who wish to use services between London Euston and Scotland to plan ahead due to the impact of the weather on infrastructure.The company said services on Saturday and Sunday could be cancelled at short notice.It also warned that services on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 will be subject to amended timetables and extended journey times.An emergency Cobra meeting was taking place on Thursday night to discuss...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy