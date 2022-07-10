Celebrity Family Feud 2022 Line-Up: All The Celebs Taking Part This Year

A lot has changed between Melody Holt and Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt couldn’t even co-parent at one point. Their divorce was very nasty and controversial. They seemed like a power couple at first. Then Martell’s longtime affair was revealed. Since then, Martell now has a son with Arionne Curry. And while it doesn’t seem as if she’ll appear on the show, it’s clear that the affair played a role in Martell and Melody still clashing. At one point, Melody no longer wanted to film with Martell. She also cut off communication in their real lives as well. So fans began to wonder if they would ever be able to get along for their children.

