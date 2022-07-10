ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Flamethrowing right-hander Ben Brutti prepares for MLB Draft

By Sam Knox
SOUTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — His dominant senior season, a year removed from a year lost to injury, has made Ben Brutti’s number familiar to Major League scouts. The right-hander projected to go on day two or three of the Draft.

“It’s really exciting hopping on zoom calls with scouts and teams,” said Brutti. “Going to their stadiums and talking to them, it’s stuff that you think of when you are younger, ‘oh that would be cool to do’, so actually doing it now, is a cool feeling, I mean like I hear stuff here and there but I try not to overthink about it because once draft day hits everything can change.”

Classes and workouts with future teammates down at the University of South Florida are helping keep Ben occupied ahead of the Draft. Three other incoming freshman could face a similar choice as Brutti, stay with the Bulls, or sign with the teams that draft them.

“I wouldn’t say stressful, I would more say exciting trying to make a decision for my future, so it’s definitely going to be days you dream of as a kid,” said Brutti. “But obviously it’s going to be emotions of the day like anyone else would have, you always watch interviews with kids who get drafted, and I just feel like its going to be a feeling that I wouldn’t be able to explain to someone, I feel like it would be a rush of excitement.”

The MLB Draft starts on July 17, and ends on July 19.

