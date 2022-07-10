ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California doc proposes floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico to bypass bans

 3 days ago
FILE – Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022,…

A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted.

The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, that would offer first trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, said Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco.

“There’s been an assault on reproductive rights in our country and I’m a lifelong advocate for reproductive health and choice. We have to create options and be thoughtful and creative to help people in restrictive states get the health care they deserve,” she told The Associated Press.

Autry said the idea is only in the fundraising stage through the non-profit, “PRROWESS” — short for “Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes.”

The proposal comes as abortion access in the southern United States has been swiftly curtailed after the U.S. Supreme Court turned the issue of abortion back to the states.

Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas have had abortion bans take effect. A Florida law, which is in effect after a legal back-and-forth, prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save a life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Autry said their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water where licensed providers could safely and legally provide abortions out of reach of state laws. For women in southern states with abortion bans, going to the coast and boarding a boat may be closer and easier than trying to travel to a state where abortion remains legal, she said.

“This is closer and faster access for some people, particularly for working people that live in the southernmost part of these states,” she said.

Autry said they are still trying to work out many of the details such as where the boat will launch and how women would get to the ship.

big Benny
3d ago

Why is the topic still on abortion. Pregnancy is preventable today as everyone has access to birth control pills or some form of contraception. Abortion should be rare this day and age.

Dena Williams
3d ago

Leave America altogether if you don't believe in.the Constitution of the United States. It should be considered treason to attempt to circumvent our laws.

Kookaloo2
3d ago

I love the forced birthers saying women aren't covered by the constitution, then telling women why they need to follow and revear the constitution😂 Really? Why?

The Associated Press

California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed. It’s a subjective requirement that goes farther than current background checks or prohibitions on selling guns to people prohibited from owning them. The regulation is part of the new law creating a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers that also allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. The bill was one of more than a dozen adding to California’s already strict gun regulations that were sent to Newsom, a Democrat, by state lawmakers before they left for their monthlong summer recess.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Harshest Abortion Restrictions Are Yet to Come

The Dobbs decision will forever change many people’s lives. But it also sparked a legal revolution that is just beginning. State by state, the movement that fought to overturn Roe v. Wade is now fighting for even more extreme measures. This means that the harshest restrictions on abortion are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#The Associated Press#The U S Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Ex-House member who resigned files for bankruptcy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who was ordered to pay attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent, has filed for bankruptcy protection. If successful, the move could allow Hill to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
