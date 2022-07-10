ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER’S NEW LEADERSHIP CROOKSTON CLASSES RETURN IN AUGUST

kroxam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Area Chamber’s New Leadership Crookston class is returning after a one-year hiatus in 2021 and a limited version in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. New Leadership is a series of nine half-day classes that last over 16 weeks and will teach participants about leadership development for their businesses, the...

kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- JULY 12, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Cathedral Women and Ken Study Club on the week of July 11-15. The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) will meet today, at noon at the Valley Technology Park. The Golden Link Senior Center will have Pinochle, Grand Committee,...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER AMBASSADORS MEET WITH SCRUFFY TAILS HUMANE SOCIETY

The Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors gathered this week to recognize and congratulate a very vibrant and energetic business in the Crookston community. Scruffy Tails Humane Society ambassador visit was nothing less than extraordinary. The organization, formally known as the Humane Society of Polk County, is eager to make a respectable name for themselves and only do great things for our community’s cherished dogs and cats. Scruffy Tails Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported entirely by generous donors and contributors. They are a no-kill organization meaning they will not euthanize due to lack of space, time, or funding. Their mission is to aid in the reunification and rehoming of cats and dogs, to support the human-animal bond through community education, and provide a safe shelter when needed. Their vision is to lead and inspire a community dedicated to saving the lives and pets and supporting the humans who love them.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON WAYS & MEANS COMMITTEE MEET TO DISCUSS PUBLIC SERVICES BUDGETS AND REVENUES

Soon after the conclusions of the City Council meeting, the Ways & Means Committee met to discuss the budget for three public services in Crookston. The committee first heard from the Crookston Public Library, where they heard from Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed and Public Library Director Chris Boike, who came forward with a preliminary budget for two major items, which were repairs to their roof and an improvement plan for the windows. Boike first explained that there were parts of the roof that needed repair as soon as possible, and they planned to ask their contractor to prepare specs for the entire roof and not just the damaged areas. Boike then came forward with an improvement plan for the windows and skylights in the library but only had a certain figure for the plan and not a list of bids of what it could cost to execute. “There was a fairly arbitrary figure of a certain amount per year for the next five years, and the council wanted more specificity than that. They actually wanted to get bids for windows so that they would have a better idea,” Interim City Administrator Charles “Corky” Reynolds explained. “I believe there was unanimity amongst the council that they want to address that and know what that number is, not just a number plugged in because they didn’t have anything else. The Library Director said she was willing to do that, so she was asked to get specific bids for the window replacement.” Lindtwed said that they would return with a proper budget for the Committee when Boike returned with an update on the budget.
CROOKSTON, MN
wdayradionow.com

Several businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Cass County

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health says only 36% of checked Cass County Businesses, or four out of eleven establishments, passed their alcohol compliance checks on July 7th. This includes four businesses in Casselton, including Club 94, Red Baron, Veteran's Club, and Z's Grub and Pub. Other businesses that...
CASS COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crookston, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF school referendum date may change

The Grand Forks School Board will consider pushing the scheduled September 27th referendum date on a new Valley Middle School project into 2023 when they meet tonight (Monday). Officials from the ICON Architects will update board members on project plans to date and the possible move of the election until...
GRAND FORKS, ND
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Amazing Birds of Lake of the Woods

Almost 300 species of birds nest here and can be seen and heard in any season of the year. Pine to Prairie Birding Trail is a unique partnership between the NW Minnesota communities of Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Roseau, Thief River Falls, & Warroad. Bird-watching has become a national obsession and is one of the country’s fastest growing hobbies.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL FURTHER DISCUSSES FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE WITH FOOD TRUCK VENDORS AND LOCAL BUSINESSES

The Crookston City Council met on Monday night in the Crookston City Hall Council Chambers on the lower level of Crookston City Hall. The council heard a presentation from Nature View Development Manager Robert Herkenhoff on the donation of the South Park in the Nature View Development. The park was a project they had started with the city back in 2020 and is now complete, and they will donate the park back to the city this year. “We started this development park in 2020. We donated the North Park, and we made an agreement that’d we donate the South Park when it worked out, and this summer is looking like the time to do it,” Herkenhoff explained. “The park is completed, the ponds are established, the trails are done, and I think it’d be a great asset for the city, and it’s probably time for me to turn it over and retire, so that’s my plan.”
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF may tap tax for quality of life projects

Grand Forks residents may get a chance in 2023 to vote on extending a 3/4 percent sales tax to help support quality of life projects in the city. Those projects could include such things as a children’s museum…aquatics center…indoor turf…and destination playground. The current 3/4 percent...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Chamber#Health And Wellness#Riverview Health
valleynewslive.com

Polk County seeks publics help with damage assessment

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials are requesting that residents in Polk County submit the damages to private property due to recent flooding. The damages could have happened from April 22, 2022, to present. Residents are asked to complete a damage assessment survey...
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Air Force Base members search for missing woman

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A base-wide search is happening for a missing 18-year-old military dependent. Hailey R. Sullivan reportedly left the family campground sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Sullivan was last seen wearing blue jeans. She is 5′2″ with brown hair and glasses, and...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF / EGF home sales still active

A total of 95 homes…condos…and townhomes were sold in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks last month. According to the Grand Forks Area Association of Realtors that compares to 146 for the same month a year ago and 89 in 2020. The average sales price in June was...
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT, JULY 12, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Shelley Lynn Thompson, 57, of Erskine, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Bonnie Marie Martinez, 61, of Crookston, for Harassment and Violating a Restraining Order. Travis Jon Strandell, 28, of East Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Da’Jon Daniel...
CROOKSTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
kroxam.com

WEST NILE VIRUS IDENTIFIED IN GRAND FORKS

A pool (group) of mosquitoes collected today from Grand Forks has been identified as having West Nile virus. The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. The mosquito most common for transmitting the West Nile virus is...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Newfolden Woman Gets A Special Visit From Two Large Black Bears

NEWFOLDEN, Minn. (KVRR) — How about this sight out of Newfolden, Minnesota, about an hour northeast of East Grand Forks. Barb Ekman sent us this video this week of two visitors and we don’t think that they were invited. Ekman says there have been bears around Newfolden for...
NEWFOLDEN, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO SINGLE-CAR ACCIDENT NEAR GENTILLY

On Sunday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of 260th Street SW and 170th Avenue SW (East of Gentilly) for a single-vehicle crash. Deputies were advised that there were two people inside the vehicle. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle in the east ditch of 260th Street SW. The vehicle appeared to have hit the culvert. The driver and passenger were checked out by the Crookston Area Ambulance. Both driver and passenger refused further medical treatment.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO ATTEMPTED MURDER FRIDAY NIGHT

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance involving several people. Witnesses reported that an involved male suspect was displaying a handgun. Responding officers received a report that...
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials announced that Hailey has been found and is safe. Officials have moved their search for a missing 18-year-old girl with special needs to a rural, small town just miles from where she was last seen. Hailey Sullivan was first reported missing...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Woman Cited After Allegedly Yelling at Traffic

A Thief River Falls woman has been cited for Disorderly Conduct after she was found allegedly running in and out of traffic. Gina Lee Benavidez, 41, was charged following a disturbance call July 9th where while on patrol, an officer allegedly “witnessed a woman running in and out of traffic yelling & swearing” at 2nd Street and Horace Avenue. Police responded just before 1pm.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy