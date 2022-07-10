Power back on after large outages reported Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power is now restored to thousands of people after two major outages were reported Sunday afternoon.

These outages came on the third hottest day in recorded history at Austin’s Camp Mabry. The temperature was recorded at 110º.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative earlier reported two outages affecting about 4,000 customers in southeast Austin. Both outages have since been restored. In a tweet , Bluebonnet said lightning caused this outage.

Austin Energy said it restored an outage to about 3,400 customers around 6:40 p.m. It said the outage was caused by a pole fire.

No major outages were shown on Oncor Electric or Pedernales Electric maps.

