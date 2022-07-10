ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power back on after large outages reported Sunday

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago



AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power is now restored to thousands of people after two major outages were reported Sunday afternoon.

These outages came on the third hottest day in recorded history at Austin’s Camp Mabry. The temperature was recorded at 110º.

Power out? No A/C? Here’s how to survive in the Texas heat

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative earlier reported two outages affecting about 4,000 customers in southeast Austin. Both outages have since been restored. In a tweet , Bluebonnet said lightning caused this outage.

READ MORE: Do you know the difference between a local outage and an ERCOT-mandated rolling blackout?

Austin Energy said it restored an outage to about 3,400 customers around 6:40 p.m. It said the outage was caused by a pole fire.

No major outages were shown on Oncor Electric or Pedernales Electric maps.

Comments / 9

sharon
3d ago

And our government wants you to have electric cars to charge when the power grids can’t even handle the power usage now. Real smart of them.

Reply
17
 

