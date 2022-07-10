ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting July 12

By Lynnwood Times Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Convention...

National Night Out is back! Join us on Aug. 2

MARYSVILLE, Wash., – Meet your local Police and Fire first responders, watch a Police K-9 demonstration, and learn how to keep your neighborhood safer at National Night Out!. This event is being hosted by the Marysville Police Department alongside City of Marysville staff and the Marysville Fire District. National...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Apply to serve on Marysville Parks Board

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Want to help shape the future of Marysville parks? The city has an opening on the Parks, Culture and Recreation Advisory Board for a term ending Aug. 31, 2024. The board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every odd-numbered month. It advises the...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UW Industrial and Systems Engineering Capstone Project to save County an estimated $70,000 annually

EVERETT, Wash., – Snohomish County’s Department of Information Technology (IT) and the University of Washington (UW) Industrial and Systems Engineering Program in the College of Engineering today announced the completion of their 2022 Capstone Project. This year’s project participants solved a challenge with retail software request and approval systems. Completion of the project by College of Engineering students will save Snohomish County approximately $70,000 per year and simplify a cumbersome process, saving many hours of work.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett and Mukilteo adopt vision and guidelines for Waterfront

EVERETT, Wash., July 12, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission and the Mukilteo City Council have unanimously adopted a unified vision and set of guiding principles for the redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront after an extensive public outreach process. The approved Vision Statement reads: Mukilteo’s waterfront is a...
MUKILTEO, WA
KOMO News

Downtown businesses react to SPD hiring plan

SEATTLE — Business owners in the downtown core of Seattle say the push to hire more officers can't come soon enough. They've been dealing with increasing crime and longer response times for years. Their first reaction was excitement about the potential $2 million investment for more officers, announced by...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

City of Mukilteo launches Utility Assistance Program

Mukilteo, Wash. – The City of Mukilteo has launched a Utility Assistance Program, in partnership with Mukilteo Water and Wastewater District and Snohomish County PUD. Council authorized the use of federal ARPA dollars to go towards past due balances with MWWD and SnoPUD from October 1, 2021, to present day.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Large Crowds Expected at the Mill Creek Festival

MILL CREEK, Wash. – The weather looks perfect for the return of the Mill Creek Festival this weekend, July 16-17, 2022. Based on attendance at the City’s other outdoor events this summer, large crowds are expected, so plan for increased traffic in the area. The Festival, hosted by...
MILL CREEK, WA
westsideseattle.com

LETTER: White Center neighbors decry large clearcut and ask King County for executive tree protection order

We are writing to ask you to take immediate steps to protect King County's urban trees, and to investigate the removal of a White Center forest. We are a group of White Center neighbors and urban forest advocates. We know that you value and have worked hard for the environment, and we hope you will extend this care to forests in urban areas.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Skagit County currently not accepting trash at Mount Vernon transfer station

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - On Monday, a number of people were turned away at the Mount Vernon transfer station in Skagit County. Both contractors and families looking to unload trash showed up and were met with signage warning them that they couldn’t bring their trash in. It’s a growing...
westsideseattle.com

What is happening with RV's in West Seattle? Lisa Herbold responds

In response to reader inquiries, Westside Seattle reached out to District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold's office to get clarification on enforcement of the 72 hour parking rule for RV's in Seattle. In June, a large encampment was cleared from Andover Street SW and while that was effective in addressing that...
SEATTLE, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Seattle Was Supposed to Create Alternatives to Police for 911 Calls. What Happened?

What actual pragmatism looks like: >SPD is no longer responding to most Priority 3 and Priority 4 calls already, Herbold noted, “so the idea that there would be a lot of risk associated to creating an alternative response to the types of calls that aren’t getting a response at all is a little bit of a head scratcher to me.” > > > >Meanwhile, SPD continues to send officers to encampment removals and to direct traffic at sports events—roles that make them unavailable for emergency response. “Yes, we need to fund full hiring classes for SPD,” Lewis said at a council meeting in June, but there are “big opportunity costs when we’re electing to have officers doing thing people could do when we need them to be doing things only they could do.” (u/DFWalrus)
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Demolition crew discovers 1938 blackboard signed by students behind wall of Queen Anne school

SEATTLE — A demolition crew discovered a vintage blackboard hidden behind a wall at a Seattle school that provided a look into the past. Earlier this year, construction workers upgrading the North Queen Anne School building for earthquake safety found the blackboard that had numerous signatures on it and included the date Jan. 31, 1938, according to the school district.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Mayor Harrell’s police staffing ‘plan’ is embarrassing, impossible, and not really a plan

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to bolster the Seattle Police Department by 500 officers by 2027 is embarrassing. It’s not really even a plan and the numbers make no sense. Harrell’s plan is centered around recruitment bonuses with a maximum of $7,500 for recruits and $30,000 for lateral transfers from other departments. He also announced plans to hire more civilian recruitment specialists. But the spending plan depends entirely on the Seattle City Council’s approval. This obviously won’t cut it.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Drive-by shooting leaves two injured in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 13, 2022 – Snohomish County Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place around 2 p.m. today near 3500 block of 164th St SW in Lynnwood. Several juveniles were walking on the sidewalk when two of them were shot – a boy and a girl...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattleschild.com

Colman Pool: Aiming for equity and accessibility

Seattle Parks and Recreation will soon upgrade Colman Pool, the public saltwater pool in King County and one of only two outdoor pools in Seattle. This month, the parks department is inviting members of the community to learn about the project — and share their ideas for more improvements.
SEATTLE, WA
valleyrecord.com

$400 million expansion under way at Snoqualmie Casino

A massive $400 million expansion at the Snoqualmie Casino, slated to bring 1.2 million square feet of renovations and expansions, officially kicked-off last week. The highlights of the two-year-long construction effort on the Snoqualmie Tribe’s reservation include a new 210-room luxury hotel, 2,000 seat event center and 11,000 square feet of expanded gaming space at the casino.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

Washington Voter Guide 2022: What's on the ballot, important dates to know

Notice: Those King County Elections mailers asking for a signature update are not junk mail. Some registered voters in King County are receiving a letter from the Elections Office with a magenta envelope looking very similar to an envelope containing a ballot, but it’s not a ballot-- it’s an attempt to update a voters signature on file but some voters have been calling the election’s office asking if the request is legit.
KING COUNTY, WA

