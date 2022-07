ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that state investigators found that the state agency charged with helping Georgia’s disabled citizens overpaid a family member of one state employee by more than $50,000. Investigative reporter Richard Belcher says the overpayments by the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, or GVRA, continued for five to six years before someone at GVRA suspected the irregularities and asked the state’s inspector general to get involved.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO