Minor fatally shot at 13-year-old's birthday party in CT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (1010 WINS) -- A juvenile boy was fatally shot at a 13-year-old’s birthday party in Fairfield Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities believe someone fired a gun during an argument with another party-goer around 10:20 p.m. at the banquet hall next to Calvin United Church on Kings Highway.

The single bullet struck the child and a woman who was hit in the jaw.

Emergency responders rushed the boy to the St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the identity or age of the minor.

Three additional people were injured as the roughly 150 to 200 attendees fled the area.

Police believe the suspect knew the victim and fled after the shooting.

Officers have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.