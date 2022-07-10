ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood drive at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry draws hundreds

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
Photo credit Terry Keshner/WBBM Newsradio

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hundreds of people visited the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry Sunday to donate blood.

“We’re seeing less and less donations, so this is a great thing for our blood supply,” said Amy Smith, Area President for Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. “We’re hoping for a goal of 400 as people come through the door.”

Versiti partnered with the International WeLoveU Foundation for the blood drive.

Steffany De la Vega was one of those donating.

“The needle [going] inside your body, it’s a little nerve-wracking, but actually when you think about the outcome, you know, you get to save three lives,” De la Vega said. “So it’s such a privilege to get to do it at least once in your life … knowing that you’re going to be doing something good for others.”

The International WeLoveU Foundation said on its website that more than 50,000 blood drives have been canceled as a result of the pandemic.

“It is painless, it is easy, and we can do it in a matter of an hour,” Smith said. “It takes nothing to save a life.”

