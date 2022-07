MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who barricaded himself in a basement after allegedly threatening someone with a gun is in custody, according to police in New Hampshire. The incident started Tuesday afternoon when an officer in Manchester was working a construction detail. The police department said the officer was approached by a man who said he was threatened by another with a firearm sometime before 1:20 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO