After finishing the 2021 NFL season as one of the five teams with the lowest passing yardage totals, the Texans made some moves this offseason to address their passing game. Houston utilized the draft in order to bring in some high-level, young protection and weapons for their second-year quarterback. As Houston starts to work toward a final regular-season roster, the Texans are looking to have a solid two-deep throughout the wide receiver position on their depth chart.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO