Heat Advisory in effect until 9 pm

These recent storms that have been coming through our area have not only been giving us much-needed rain, not to mention a break in the heat, but also have provided us with some amazing photo and video opportunities. Yesterday's storm was no exception. The lightning crawling across the clouds, and touching down at times was intense. Although it caused a lot of problems for some homeowners, it made for some amazing video footage. After the rain had passed, it left behind a giant rainbow that seemed to be the most picture-perfect one we have seen in quite some time.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO