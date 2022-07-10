ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Heat Advisory in effect until 9 pm

By Howard Gordon
 3 days ago
Heat Advisory in effect until 9 pm for most of the Crossroads highlighted in Orange. Heat Index Value Temperatures could reach 115 degrees. Refrain from strenuous activity outside. Stay hydrated, use sunblock, sun glasses and wear a hat if possible. Seek medical attention if heat related illness sets in. Please be mindful of pets and people in unattended vehicles. Temperatures in the car can become lethal in minutes.

