ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Death of 2 mothers highlights domestic violence issues

By Jenn Boneza
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmxdT_0gb1v6vG00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The violent murder of two mothers allegedly killed by their sons, and another assaulted by hers, highlighted the need for more conversations and action against domestic violence.

Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, said there are things we can do to prevent more senseless tragedies.

Michelle McPeek, 38, was murdered on April 20. The man charged with accusations of beating her to death — her 19-year-old son Joshua McPeek.

According to court documents, Michelle’s body was found in the middle of Farrington Highway . Police found her on her back with her face smashed in. She was unrecognizable.

Friends, family host vigil for fatally beaten mom

On July 1, court documents said 24-year-old Josiah Garcia called police and confessed to murdering his mother , 46-year-old Moana Garcia.

Court documents said when officers arrived and asked Garcia if anyone else was in the house, he said “just my mother’s dead corpse.” Moana Garcia was shot in the face.

And on Thursday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assaulting his mother and stepfather with a metal pipe .

“Any kind of act of violence against a family member is a tragedy,” Kriedman said. “It’s a very important reminder to us, the community, that domestic violence is a potentially fatal crime.”

The circumstances leading up to the recent crimes are unknown but Kreidman said in most murder cases committed by a family member there are warning signs that were often ignored.

“As a culture, we see boys acting with aggression and we allow it,” Kreidman explained. “My guess is there was a range of behaviors in the course of their young adult lives that people were minimizing or ignoring or looking the other way.”

Kreidman said another problem is fear and shame often keep people from speaking up about violence when they’re being victimized by a loved one.

“People are reluctant to get their family members in trouble. They’re reluctant to disclose the family secrets.”

Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center

She said that has to change and urges everyone in the community to pay attention, to ask questions, and voice concerns.

“We have to give permission to talk about it,” Kreidman said. “This is still a very well kept secret and there’s still a lot of shame associated with it. There’s a lot of victim blaming. So again, as a community we have to dispel the misconceptions around that.”

According to Kreidman, there are some common red flags of domestic violence to look for including repeated patterns of violent or aggressive behavior.

Other red flags might be, what is the rest of the family system look like? What does the work history look like? What are the other relationships that this young person or potential perpetrator has, what do those look like? Is there any history? We have to connect the dots. We have to tie these things together or we’ll end up suffering the tragedy and then responding or reacting when there’s a crisis.”

Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center

Kreidman said the best way to help is to let the person you feel may be in trouble know that you are there for them and there are people who care and organizations that can help.

“The first thing I would suggest people do is talk privately, confidentially and compassionately with the person at risk–there are ways to ask a questions that invite somebody to confide in them,” Kreidman explained. “Again often times people will not approach somebody and say, ‘Hey are you safe? I’m a little worried about you?’ It’s an important conversation to have. We want to encourage people to have that conversation.”

Click here for more information on DVAC and crisis support.

You can also call the DVAC toll-free helpline at 800-690-6200 or text 605-956-5680.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

12-year-old arrested after machete attack on school grounds in Kalihi

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 12-year old boy has been arrested for attacking another teenager with a machete at Kalakaua Middle school last month. The 14-year old victim had to be hospitalized after law enforcement sources say he suffered gashes to his wrist. Honolulu police say the attack happened about 5:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 12-year-old after he allegedly struck another boy with a machete. The incident happened back on June 23 in Kalihi when police said the 14-year-old male victim sustained serious injuries. The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He now faces an assault...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Suspect in double stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman accused of stabbing her ex-lover and a woman in Waipahu over the weekend went before a judge for the first time Monday morning. Irene Guzman is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. The 31-year-old allegedly broke...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after brutally attacking an inmate and then trying to cover it up. The 2015 beating inside the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was caught on video. Adult corrections officers can be seen hitting and kicking inmate...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Red Flags#Police#Violent Crime
hawaiinewsnow.com

Attempted murder investigation underway after stabbing in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder case after in attack in the Chinatown area early Tuesday. The incident happened around 3 a.m., when a 52-year-old man was stabbed at Aala Park, police said. Some of the victim’s property was also taken. It’s not clear what...
KITV.com

Domestic dispute sends two victims to the hospital with stab wounds

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder case after two people suffered multiple stab wounds. Police responded to a Kahualei Place home in Waipahu on an aggravated assault call at about 7:45 Saturday morning. Emergency Medical Services treated a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old...
KITV.com

Inmate fails to return to OCCC after he was released to attend a funeral

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) – Honolulu Police and state sheriffs are asking the public's help to locate 36-year-old Mike Peato. Peato is an inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC). He was allowed to be released, on a court order, to attend a funeral but failed to return to OCCC by 5 p.m. Saturday.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Bill Establishes New Department Of Law Enforcement

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige signed HB2171 into law as Act 278, creating the first new department in Hawaiʻi in over 30 years. (BIVN) – On Friday, Governor David Ige signed a new bill into law, establishing a new Department of Law Enforcement – or DLE – in Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

DOH revises guidance on masks in schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health will no longer require universal masking in schools. The new guidance takes effect August 1. Dr. Sarah Kemble said though masking will be optional, it is still strongly encouraged.
HONOLULU, HI
newsfromthestates.com

Help Wanted: Honolulu Needs 3,000 Workers For City Jobs

City firefighters are expected to rush to the scene when needed, but 22% of the department’s jobs are unfilled. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. Honolulu’s city staffing crisis is affecting people all over the island. The popular Summer Fun program is serving 2,000 fewer kids this year than city parks...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With no ridership rebound in sight, city bus system plans route changes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two years after the start of the pandemic, ridership on the city bus is still only about half of what it was. According to the city’s Department of Transportation Services TheBus currently has about 115,000 daily riders. That’s down from 195,000 prior to the pandemic ― a 41% decline.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

New initiatives expand Medicaid benefits for dental care, post-pregnancy care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two funding initiatives approved this legislative session extend health care benefits for those relying on Medicaid. The Hawaii Oral Health Coalition has been working to expand dental care benefits after funding was cut in 2008. The passage of HB1600 dedicates $26 million to over 200,000 Medicaid beneficiaries.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Eye of Hurricane Darby makes a surprise reappearance, still expected to weaken

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The eye of Hurricane Darby was located about 1,335 miles E of Hilo near latitude 15.0 north, longitude 135.4 west. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Darby is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected Wednesday, followed by at turn toward the west on Thursday.
HONOLULU, HI
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy