Pueblo, CO

Woman killed in Lake Pueblo boating accident identified by coroner

By Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

A woman who died in a boating accident Saturday at Lake Pueblo State Park was identified Sunday as 32-year-old Puebloan Arley Rodriguez-Lopez, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter announced on Twitter.

Rodriguez-Lopez died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office, Cotter said. Her next-of-kin has been notified.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the fatal wreck occurred on the lake on Saturday but has not yet released additional information.

Rodriguez-Lopez's death marked the second at Lake Pueblo in just more than 48 hours and the sixth at the lake since Memorial Day weekend.

CPW recovered the body of 22-year-old Rosalia Niz Niz, of Colorado Springs, late Thursday afternoon after she died in an apparent “swimming accident,” Cotter said.

Joshua Prindle, a soldier stationed at Fort Carson, and his wife, Jessica Prindle, drowned at the lake on May 29 after the boat they were on with 11 other people capsized in high winds.

On June 6, 16-year-old David Marez was recovered from the lake after an apparent drowning.

The next day on June 7, 34-year-old Eric May jumped into the water from an inflatable after witnesses say he believed his daughter was in distress, according to CPW. May's body was later recovered in 25 feet of water.

Water safety: Here's what you need to know about water safety after recent drownings at Lake Pueblo

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

