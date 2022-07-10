ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Community rallying around family of woman killed when teenager slammed car into her Coweta home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta community is rallying around the family of a woman killed when a speeding teenager crashed through her Coweta County home while she slept.

Annette Carmichael-Rush died on June 30 when a 14-year-old going 130 MPH to get away from police and instead crashed into her house.

Carmichael-Rush, who was asleep in her bedroom at the time, was killed at the scene. Her husband, who had been on the couch, was not injured. Leonard Rush, the couple’s son who was in another bedroom, sustained a shoulder injury.

“I know she in Heaven,” Rush said. “Love you Momma, and I miss you.”

The teenage driver was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody.

The community is now coming together to support a family in their close-knit community.

A Gofundme campaign set up to help pay for Carmichael-Rush’s funeral costs has raised more than $9,000 in a matter of days.

“Annette was a dedicated mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She took pride in supporting her family and community and was a very active member of her church. She was also known for her big and beautiful smile that touched the lives of so many,” the family said in the Gofundme campaign.

Because he is a juvenile, the driver’s identity and charges have not been released.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows people shooting up Gwinnett County home during early morning hours

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has exclusively obtained video showing a terrifying drive-by shooting where people opened fire on Gwinnett County home. Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned there were children inside of the home when the shooting happened and the people who live there told him that they have no idea why someone shot up their house.
