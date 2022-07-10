3 unearned runs allowed in seventh dooms Diamondbacks in loss to Rockies

Minutes after being announced as a National League All-Star on Sunday, Joe Mantiply trotted in from the Diamondbacks bullpen to do what he's done so often this season, hold onto a lead or keep a game tied.

It didn't work out the way the veteran lefthander hoped, as Colorado's Connor Joe flared a two-out shallow single to left field off of Mantiply to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh inning and give the Rockies the lead. The run wasn't charged to Mantiply; ironically, it stemmed from a defensive gaffe after the Diamondbacks had turned in four outstanding plays in the field earlier in the game.

Colorado scored three unearned runs in the seventh and rallied for a 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, who finished a seven-game homestand losing three of four games to their NL West rivals.

"I wish we could have pulled that one out, especially pitching (Sunday). Having a part in that doesn't feel great," Mantiply said, nevertheless still happy with his All-Star designation. "I wish I could have made a better pitch there and gotten us back in the dugout with a tie game."

Things started out more favorably Sunday. David Peralta tracked a deep fly ball to the wall in left field, reached up and made the catch right at the barrier in left field for the first out of the second inning. He smiled as he jogged the ball back toward the infield, having joined the party of quality defensive plays with his outfield mates.

Minutes earlier, Diamondbacks right fielder Daulton Varsho robbed the Rockies' Brendan Rodgers of extra bases, sliding up against the corner near the visiting bullpen and foul pole for a snow-cone grab. Before that, center fielder Alek Thomas scaled the wall in straightaway center, pulling down a ball hit well over 400 feet by Rockies leadoff man Joe.

Tyler Gilbert, the Diamondbacks starter who was the beneficiary of his outfield's play, settled down after a bumpy first inning and got through 5 ⅔ innings, tying his longest outing of the season. Gilbert allowed three hits, struck out one and walked one, leaving after Charlie Blackmon's two-out double in the top of the sixth.

Keynan Middleton (1-2) relieved and got some defensive help of his own, with first baseman Christian Walker snatching a line drive from Rodgers out of the air to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead after José Herrera walked to open the bottom of the sixth, then took third on Josh Rojas' single. Thomas hit into a fielder's choice, and Joe's hesitation at first base on the sharply hit ball kept the Diamondbacks out of a double play and allowed Herrera to score.

Middleton was an out away from a scoreless outing, even after Rojas threw wildly to second base on a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners. Garrett Hampson doubled to tie the game, and manager Torey Lovullo called on Mantiply to get out of the inning.

It just took Mantiply two batters to do so, and not one. The All-Star reliever then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and doffed his cap to the crowd when announced over public address as his team's lone All-Star Game representative.

"Ground ball to me could have been one (out), and they end up getting three out of that and we just couldn't come back," Rojas said. "That one hurts."

When up to bat after the error, Rojas sought redemption while not forgetting his mistake.

"As soon as I made the error and it cost us three runs, I was looking up at the board to see when I got my chance and when I was going to come to the plate and who I was going to face," Rojas said. He singled for his second hit of the game in the eighth.

Rojas booted a ground ball hit to him in the top of the ninth for his second error, but the Rockies didn't score. Neither did the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the ninth, going down in order.

Lovullo said Rojas will be a work in progress as a third baseman this season, despite the work he continues to put in.

"You can see what happens at this level. You give a team an extra out or two, they're going to make you pay for it a lot of times," Lovullo said. "There's an identifiable situation. I know 'Ro' (Rojas) has been doing a great job at third base, been busting his butt. But when you don't fundamentally pick up the baseball and do it the way you're supposed to do, it could lead to the exact situation that happened."

Arizona and Colorado have identical records, 38-48, and share the bottom of the division.

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com . Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 unearned runs allowed in seventh dooms Diamondbacks in loss to Rockies