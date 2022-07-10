William Contreras Named MLB All-Star, Joins Brother Willson
By Tim Stebbins
NBC Miami
3 days ago
William Contreras named All-Star, joins brother Willson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Contreras brothers’ dream has been realized. Braves catcher William Contreras earned first career All-Star selection Sunday, following his brother, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, in being named to the team. Willson was voted in by...
