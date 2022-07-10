ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Single-engine plane crashes just short of Oxnard Airport runway

By Staff Reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
3 days ago
 3 days ago

The pilot of a single-engine plane attempting to land at Oxnard Airport crashed into a fence along South Ventura Road on Sunday afternoon.

The 2:15 p.m. accident caused minor injuries to the pilot, the sole occupant of the Mooney M20C, and a fuel leak but no fire, said Stephen McNaughten, an Oxnard fire battalion chief. The road along the airstrip was clear of vehicles and people at the time of the crash landing, he said.

"Luckily, it was kind of like a minor traffic collision," McNaughten said. "It could have been a lot worse."

McNaughten said he expected Ventura Road between west 2nd and 5th streets would remained closed to traffic until 4 p.m., following the fuel cleanup and removal of the plane.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Single-engine plane crashes just short of Oxnard Airport runway

