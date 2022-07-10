ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, OH

Goshen Township tornado: Here's what we know about recovery efforts Sunday

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Five days after a tornado swept through Goshen Township, recovery efforts are underway, but there's more work to be done.

A strong EF2 tornado touched down in Clermont County just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. That was happening concurrently to severe thunderstorms pummeling the Cincinnati area.

What we know: Goshen tornado updates. Twister was at its strongest as it hit the township

Nobody was killed in the tornado, though three injuries were reported.

Here's what we know about what efforts are underway, and updates on the situation in the Clermont County community.

Help is on the way for Goshen tornado victims

As of Sunday evening, only three customers in Clermont County are without power, and 91 total in the Greater Cincinnati area, according to Duke Energy's outage map. That's compared to over 10,000 customers on Friday.

Goshen Township administration has been updating its Facebook page throughout the week with updates for residents on how to get help.

Rumpke volunteered to do a special pick-up route in the township. Residents whose streets are closed can bring their trash to roads surrounding Heisler Park, including Woodville Pike, Linton and Manila roads, and Ohio 132. A map can be found here .

Township administrators are asking nonlocal drivers to steer clear of the area if possible. Goshen has a traffic problem, they said, and "a lot" of roads will be closed for cleanup efforts Sunday.

The Clermont County Engineer's Office is stepping in to clear off branches, downed trees and other brush from major roads in Goshen and surrounding townships. The office is posting updates on its Facebook page whenever routes are cleared.

How to help: Volunteer efforts underway this weekend in Goshen after tornado

A relief page was set up on the township's website. It has instructions on how those who want to help can donate to the recovery efforts. Checks can be mailed or brought to Park National Bank locations. Soon, there will be options for Venmo and Zelle deposits, the website states.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Goshen Township tornado: Here's what we know about recovery efforts Sunday

