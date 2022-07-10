ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance Senior Center news for week of July 11

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

Activities

Shuffleboard – 1 p.m. Monday.

Cornhole – 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.

Ping Pong – 1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Euchre – 1 p.m. Monday.

Open cards – 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Results:

Open Cards – Marilyn Haren Stockburger, first; Joan Wade, second.

Other activities

THE GRAPE EVENT – Sixth annual Alliance Area Senior Center fundraiser will be 5 to 7 p.m. July 21. Event will feature Ohio wines. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door, and may be purchased at AASC, 602 W. Vine St. Tickets include fresh-baked artesian bread and oil, four wine tastings, cheese and snacks. Event also will include raffles. Tickets will be available at the event for additional tastings and wine by the glass.

SOAP SACK WORKSHOP – Greater Alliance Area Carnation Stitches of Hope plans a Soap Sack Workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the center. Join in to assemble and create soap sacks. Donations of cotton yarn and bars of soap (preferably mild) continue to be accepted.

CERAMIC PAINTING CLASS – 10 a.m. July 27. The folks from Jonesworks in downtown Alliance will be at the center to instruct a class to paint an owl spoon rest. Cost is $15 for the supplies. Call the center to make your reservation. Event is open to the public.

Tours

Tours from the Senior Center are open to the public. Call 330-821-3348 to make reservations.

'AIN'T TOO PROUD' – Bus will depart the center at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for those who signed up to attend "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" on Wednesday at Playhouse Square.

MGM CASINO at NORTHFIELD PARK – Trip will be July 26. Member cost is $34, and non-members will pay $39. Participants receive $20 in free play.

'FROZEN' IN CLEVELAND – Get tickets for Disney’s hit Broadway musical "Frozen," which is scheduled Aug. 16. Members will pay $147, and non-member cost is $152. Cost includes meal, ticket, and transportation.

PITTSBURGH CRUISE – Autumn Serenade Luncheon Cruise on the Pittsburgh Gateway Clipper will be oct. 7. Celebrate the beauty of autumn on the Three Rivers! Member cost is $89, and non-members will pay $94. Experience the scenery from the top deck, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind show, “The Autumn Harvest Serenade.” Cost includes luncheon cruise and transportations.

AMISH THEATER – Check out "All Hogs Go To Heaven" at the Amish Country Theater for a matinee show on Oct. 25 Member cost is $83, and non-members will pay $88. Show is packed with music, comedy acts, acclaimed ventriloquist Ken Groves, the comedy of country bumpkin Lynyrd and his shenanigans and the Beachy Boys. Cost includes lunch at Dutch Valley, show and transportation. A stop at the Ashery Country Store is included.

Comments / 0

 

Inflation increasing food prices at Trumbull County Fair

Inflation has found it's way to the gates of the Trumbull County Fair. Many fair favorites have been effected, including funnel cakes, which were eight dollars last year and are ten dollars now. Vendors tell 21 News they didn't want to increase their prices, but felt like they had to.
