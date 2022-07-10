Cape Coral product Shane McClanahan makes first All-Star Game after strong first half

Being selected to the Midsummer Classic may just be the beginning of a loaded 2022 for Cape Coral High alum Shane McClanahan .

McClanahan was named to his first All-Star Game Sunday afternoon. It was widely expected that he would be named to the American League team.

“I am so thankful," McClanahan told Bally Sports reporter Tricia Whitaker Sunday afternoon. "When (Kevin) Cash told me I was happy, emotional…like oh my gosh this can’t be real. It was unbelievable.”

The game will be played Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST.

With McClanahan's selection, Southwest Florida has had a representative in three consecutive All-Star Games. McClanahan joins Dan Vogelbach (2019) and Mike Zunino (2021) as prior selections. There was no All-Star Game in 2020.

Here are three things to know about McClanahan:

1. He's been flat out dominant in 2022

The left-hander is a frontrunner for the American League Cy Young, posting a 9-3 record with a 1.73 ERA across 104 1/3 innings this season, where he's struck out 141 (12.17 K/9 ratio). McClanahan has carried the Rays in the first half, going much deeper into outings relative to last year and providing the club with more quality innings.

2. Despite a strong first half, McClanahan may not start for the AL

Despite the consensus among many baseball writers that say McClanahan is by far the most deserving candidate to start a little over a week from now, it's a possibility that American League manager Dusty Baker goes in a different direction. The Houston Astros skipper could turn to the once in a generation talent in Shohei Ohtani (8-4, 2.44 ERA), or go with his own No. 1 arm in Justin Verlander, who is 11-3 with a 2.00 ERA this season. At 39 years old and coming off Tommy John surgery, this very well could be the last All-Star Game that Verlander is a part of.

3. McClanahan's journey to the big leagues was an interesting one

After being drafted in the first round by the Rays in the 2018 MLB Draft, McClanahan spent a little over two years in Tampa Bay's farm system before making his major league debut as a relief pitcher in the 2020 postseason. After that, he was called up in April 2021 and has since settled into the role of becoming the club's ace in virtually no time. At 25 years and 82 days old, McClanahan becomes the second-youngest local to be selected to the All-Star Game behind Mike Greenwell, who was 24 years and 357 days old in 1988.

