Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series
By Associated Press
CBS News
3 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke'Bryan Hayes also went deep...
The Brewers announced Wednesday that they’ve selected the contract of righty Connor Sadzeck from Triple-A Nashville. Infielder Keston Hiura has been optioned to Nashville to open a spot on the active roster. Milwaukee already had an open 40-man spot after designating Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment Tuesday night. A...
Two members of the Pittsburgh Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championship teams found new homes at the opening of free agency. Ian Cole and Justin Schultz signed contracts with new teams within ten minutes of the NHL's free agent market opening. Ian Cole, now signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning, left...
Brian Burke is denying the notion that his Pittsburgh Penguins never presented Evgeni Malkin with a four-year contract offer. “We were unable to reach a deal,” the team's president of hockey operations told the Tribune-Review's Seth Rorabaugh. “We made an offer that we were comfortable with. There are stories out there that we never offered a four-year deal. That’s completely false. But as far as the mechanics and the amounts, we never talk about that stuff.”
The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals spent Thursday patching up a roster missing 10 players who were barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to smooth over their damaged image among fans. Among the nearly 40% of players on the 26-man roster who were left home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Merrifield was the most expansive among the seven players who discussed their decision Wednesday, claiming “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.” Merrifield then drew the ire of Royals fans when he said, “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes” — which many in Kansas City took to mean he won’t get vaccinated for his current team but is open to doing it for a contender.
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles later this month. However, Dodger Stadium workers are reportedly threatening to strike for the game. From the Los Angeles Times:. Of the food and beverage workers at Dodger Stadium, 99% voted Sunday to authorize...
MLB trade rumors have officially begun. With the calendar having switched to July, that means that the August 2 trade deadline is less than a month away. One team who has repeatedly popped up in the rumor mill is the New York Yankees. New York owns the best record in baseball, though with their eyes on a World Series title, general manager Brian Cashman certainly won’t hesitate to make a move that he feels puts them closer to such a goal.
On a day where Heinz Field was officially re-named Acrisure Stadium, the hits keep coming for the city of Pittsburgh, as Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins‘ long-time center has decided to hit the open market for the first time in his career in order to see what the market bears.
The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm exited the Phillies' game with a dislocated left ring finger after sliding headfirst into second base Monday night. Bohm singled to left-center against St. Louis in the second inning with two outs and tried to stretch his hit into a double. He dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it's broken” to someone on the field.
It looks like a new seven-part documentary on New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will add more depth to what many fans of the team had known for a long time, that Jeter did not trust fellow superstar and eventual teammate Alex Rodriguez. The dynamic between Jeter and Rodriguez was...
Albert Pujols is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, a fearsome hitter who terrified the National League for over a decade, won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, he announced that 2022 will be his farewell season.
Evgeni Malkin has played his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the team selected him No. 2 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. In his 16-year career, he’s helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups and 16 consecutive playoff appearances. But it looks like Malkin could...
The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
The Chicago White Sox have been atrocious and it has caused strife in the clubhouse and in the managerial office. If Tony La Russa is fired, here are three possible replacements for him. Tony La Russa is a Hall of Fame manager. But after not managing for a decade, he...
Comments / 0