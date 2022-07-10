ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series

By Associated Press
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke'Bryan Hayes also went deep...

