ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

People worried about ‘dangerously long’ waits for A&E and ambulances – poll

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3480x9_0gb1sjAr00

More than half of people are worried about facing “dangerously long” waits for ambulances and A&E treatment if they fall seriously ill, according to a poll.

A survey of more than 1,000 British adults found around six out of 10 (61%) people were not confident an ambulance would arrive quickly if they needed one.

The poll, carried out by Ipsos for the PA news agency, also found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of people did not have confidence they would be seen quickly in A&E if they needed emergency care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrfUz_0gb1sjAr00
(PA Graphics)

It comes amid reports of ambulances taking hours to arrive, patients waiting for hours in packed A&E departments and the NHS struggling with widespread staffing gaps.

The poll also found that the public was most concerned about long waiting lists and waiting times (62% of those surveyed), followed by not enough staff and overworked staff, both at 57%.

Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the survey confirmed the “frustration and dissatisfaction” people have with the urgent and emergency care system.

She told PA: “People are worried about facing dangerously long waits in emergency departments or for an ambulance to arrive.

“Staff are fearful of being stretched beyond their limit and at having to deliver sub-par care because of the shortfall of staff and beds.

“The health service is slowly collapsing, and it is only existing staff that are holding it up.”

NHS performance data shows ambulance trusts in England recorded their longest response times on record in March, while April saw an all-time high of 24,138 patients having to wait more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1q4p_0gb1sjAr00
(PA Graphics)

Last month the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch also warned patients are being put at risk and some are dying due to handover delays between ambulances and A&E departments.

While the figures have improved slightly in recent months, key performance targets are still being missed.

An NHS England spokesman said: “Record levels of A&E patients and emergency ambulance call outs – alongside a rise in Covid hospital admissions and ongoing issues discharging patients into community and social care settings – continues to impact NHS capacity.

“But thanks to the hard work of staff, waiting times for ambulances and in A&E are going down and it remains as vital as ever that people come forward for care when they need it, through NHS 111 online or by dialling 999 in urgent life-threatening cases.”

In Scotland, new figures released last week showed the number of patients at A&E departments waiting longer than four hours grew to a record high of 8,993 in the week up to June 26.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said that despite rising numbers of Covid patients in hospital having a detrimental impact on delays in A&E, more than two-thirds of people were seen within the four-hour target.

She added that £50 million was being invested in measures to reduce A&E waiting times, while there had also been a “record” recruitment of 540 additional ambulance staff in 2021-22.

Martin Flaherty, managing director of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE), said the main problem was long delays transferring patients from ambulances to A&E departments.

“This consequently causes significant delays for patients out in the community who are waiting longer than they should be for an ambulance response,” he said.

“The results of this survey naturally reflect the frustrations and concerns of some members of the public, who understand the extreme pressure the ambulance service is under and are consequently worried about receiving an ambulance response quickly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTwyC_0gb1sjAr00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

But Mr Flaherty said that he did not believe the poll was a reflection of public satisfaction with the NHS or ambulance staff.

“It rather reflects the fact that people are worried about NHS ambulance services and their ability to deliver the emergency, lifesaving care they and their friends and family may need, as quickly as possible, while the sector faces these unprecedented pressures,” he said.

The 2021 British Social Attitudes survey, published in March, found that public satisfaction with the NHS had fallen to the lowest level in quarter of a century.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Twelve years of Conservative rule has left patients waiting longer than ever for healthcare.

“While the public has lost confidence in the Conservatives ability to manage the NHS, they are as committed as ever to a health service available to all, free of charge.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the Ipsos poll was a sign that, while most people were happy with NHS care and continued to support it, “their confidence is dropping”.

“This will be a big worry to health leaders whose teams are doing everything they can in highly pressurised conditions, including 105,000 vacancies, insufficient buildings and estates, and growing waiting lists made worse by the pandemic,” he said.

“Health leaders are worried that unless the Government faces up to the reality of the situation and provides appropriate support, standards will slip, and confidence among the public will drop further.”

Louise Ansari, national director at Healthwatch England, said her organisation had seen a “concerning spike” in negative experiences, including serious ambulance delays and long waits in A&E for beds, even for the sickest patients.

She added: “We do still hear about how hard clinicians are working, including paramedics staying with patients whilst they wait for an ambulance and A&E staff going above and beyond to care for children.

“But if the current pressures keep growing, we risk hitting a tipping point in public trust, with people losing faith in the idea that the NHS will be there for them in an emergency.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are providing an additional £50 million of funding to support increased NHS 111 call-taking capacity, working to discharge medically fit patients as soon as possible, and investing £1.5 billion to create 50 million more GP appointments by 2024 to avoid unnecessary demands on urgent care.”

The Ipsos poll was based on a survey of 1,100 adults aged 16 to 75 across Great Britain between June 24 and 25.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Great Britain#A E#British#Nhs
The Independent

All ambulance services in England ‘on highest level of alert’

All ambulance services in England are on the highest level of alert and are under “extreme pressure”, trusts are confirming.A combination of Covid absences among staff, difficulty caused by the hot weather and ongoing delays in handing over patients to A&E has left ambulance trusts struggling to cope.Several ambulance services confirmed to the PA news agency they were on the highest level of alert after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported this was the case for all 10 in England. All have been contacted for comment.West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been on the highest level of alert –...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Patients find it ‘too difficult’ to book GP appointments

Patients are putting off booking GP appointments because they find it too difficult, according to new NHS data, which shows declining satisfaction with family doctors.Some 72% of patients in England said they had had a good experience of their GP practice early in 2022, down from 83% the previous year and 82% in 2020.The annual GP Patient Survey also found that 72% of the 719,000 respondents were satisfied with the appointment they were offered the last time they tried to book one, down from 82% the previous year.Some 55% of patients who needed an appointment said they had avoided making...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

‘There were moments I questioned my passion for the job’: the overseas nurses helping to keep the NHS running

Even before the pandemic struck, there was a shortage of nurses in the UK. In January 2020, a survey by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found that almost three-quarters of nurses said the staffing level on their last shift was not sufficient to meet the needs of patients safely and effectively. Yet this month NHS England predicted that the government will not meet its manifesto pledge to boost the NHS’s nursing workforce by 50,000 by March 2024. The key reason? NHS workers are quitting in droves, citing burnout, fatigue and pay as factors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Nottingham hospital trust to be prosecuted over death of baby

A hospital trust is being prosecuted over the death of a baby which could have been prevented if she had been delivered sooner.Wynter Sophia Andrews died on September 15 2019 after she was born via Caesarean section at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, East Midlands.An inquest the following year found that she died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – and this could have been avoided if staff had delivered her earlier.We have now concluded our investigation into the care provided to a mother and her baby by Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust....
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

NHS Borders strives to avoid cancelling surgery

A health board has said it is doing "everything possible" to try to avoid cancelling more routine operations. NHS Borders was forced to halt non-emergency surgery last week due to "extreme pressures" at the Borders General Hospital (BGH) near Melrose. Director of acute services Gareth Clinkscale said they were striving...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in quarry tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after falling at a quarry. Myron Davies suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Limekiln Road in Pontypool, South Wales, on July 6. The family of the 15-year-old, from Pontypool, described him as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Sore throat the most common Covid symptom, data suggests

A sore throat might be the top symptom that suggests someone has coronavirus, according to new data. The next most prevalent symptoms are headache and blocked nose, the Zoe Covid study has suggested. The figures indicate the next most common signs are a cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Macron: Turn out the lights and brace for Russian gas cut-off

President Emmanuel Macron has warned French citizens to prepare for a total cut-off of Russian natural gas by supporting alternatives, having public lights switched off at night and engaging in a period of nationwide energy “sobriety”. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions have aggravated other factors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

BT to create hundreds of new jobs in Birmingham

BT has announced plans to create more than 450 jobs in Birmingham. Employees will be based at Three Snow Hill, after the telecoms firm opened its new offices there last year. The company, which employs more than 1,700 people in the city, said it wanted more digital workers who would work in various "future-proof" roles.
ECONOMY
newschain

Serena Williams signs up to play in Toronto as comeback continues

Serena Williams will continue her comeback at the National Bank Open in Toronto next month. The 40-year-old played her first singles tournament for a year at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Harmony Tan, but was non-committal on her plans going forward. However, Williams has signed up to play...
TENNIS
newschain

Father of former choirboy sues Australian cardinal

The father of a deceased former choirboy has filed a lawsuit against Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic Church in an Australian court claiming he suffered psychological injury over an accusation that the once-senior Vatican official sexually abused his son. Neither the father nor the son can be named under...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy