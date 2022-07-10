ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Birth control plan to cut grey squirrel numbers ‘shows promising signs’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUJtW_0gb1sZIT00

A Government-approved scheme to see if oral contraception can be used to cut the number of Britain’s grey squirrels is producing hopeful results, researchers have said.

Environment minister Lord Benyon described invasive grey squirrels as “pests” who cause “untold damage in the British countryside”.

He said a new way could be found to deal with them through work being done by the UK Squirrel Accord (UKSA) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha).

Lord Benyon said that “important research on oral contraception shows promising signs that could help to eradicate the grey squirrel in the UK in a non-lethal way, as well as helping to recover our beloved red squirrel”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WLgd_0gb1sZIT00
Research is looking into fertility control for grey squirrels (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

UKSA-funded laboratory trials have been looking into an oral contraceptive as a non-lethal way to manage grey squirrels along with special feeding sites that can only be accessed by them.

Vital progress has been made in the effort to find ways to isolate the squirrels so they may then be able to take the contraceptive, researchers say.

Apha says it has a feeder with a weighted door that excludes most other wildlife while allowing more than 70% of local grey squirrel populations to get in and eat from them.

Apha is testing different methods of keeping red squirrels out of the feeders, so contraceptives could be used in areas where there are both types of squirrel.

Body weight could be key to helping to distinguish between greys and reds, according to the research which currently does not use the contraceptive in the natural landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPhIQ_0gb1sZIT00
Different methods of keeping red squirrels out of the feeders are being tested (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Further testing and landscape-scale field trials are being carried out.

UKSA now has the funds to cover the research of the grey squirrel fertility control project.

Grey squirrels cause damage to woodlands by stripping bark from trees aged between 10-50 years, the young trees in a forest. They are also one the main reasons for local extinctions of red squirrels in large areas of the UK.

They target broad-leafed varieties, including oak, which are ecologically important because they support so many other species. It is estimated the UK is home to around three million of these invasive rodents.

Lord Benyon said the squirrels are to blame for wrecking fledgling broad-leaf trees like oak by stripping bark, and “disrupting the delicate balance of nature and biodiversity, whilst diminishing our ability to tackle climate change”.

Lord Kinnoull, chairman of the UK Squirrel Accord and Red Squirrel Survival Trust, said: “This is a vital milestone on the road to enabling forestry to play fully its part in the climate battle, while preserving our native broadleaf trees and allowing our native red squirrels to return.”

Gideon Henderson, the chief scientific adviser at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “Fertility control can be an effective method complementing other approaches to wildlife management. This UK Squirrel Accord & Defra funded study aims to produce an immuno-contraceptive that can be orally administered to grey squirrels through a species-specific delivery mechanism.

“This innovative research has great potential to provide an effective, easily-applied and non-lethal method for managing grey squirrel populations. It will help red squirrels – native to the UK – expand back into their natural habitats, as well as protecting UK woodland and increasing biodiversity.”

Vanessa Fawcett, of the Red Squirrel Survival Trust, said: “Without effective conservation management, red squirrels could face further local extinctions across the UK.

“Research into developing an oral contraceptive for the grey squirrel is at an advanced stage. We are deeply grateful to all those who supported us so far on our journey to offer a new solution to effectively manage grey squirrel populations.”

Rebecca Isted, of the Forestry Commission, said she was “optimistic these trials could eventually lead to a significant change of approach in the management of these animals”.

She added that the Forestry Commission is updating the Government’s Grey Squirrel Action Plan, and will later set out its aims to better understand and manage the negative impacts of grey squirrels.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Malawi moves elephants from overcrowded park to larger one

One by one, 250 elephants are being moved from Malawi’s overcrowded Liwonde National Park to the much larger Kasungu park 380 kilometres (236 miles) away in the country’s north. The elephants are tracked in the park and darts are fired to sedate them. While in slumber they are...
ANIMALS
newschain

Sore throat the most common Covid symptom, data suggests

A sore throat might be the top symptom that suggests someone has coronavirus, according to new data. The next most prevalent symptoms are headache and blocked nose, the Zoe Covid study has suggested. The figures indicate the next most common signs are a cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gideon Henderson
newschain

Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in quarry tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after falling at a quarry. Myron Davies suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Limekiln Road in Pontypool, South Wales, on July 6. The family of the 15-year-old, from Pontypool, described him as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control#Greys#British
newschain

Macron: Turn out the lights and brace for Russian gas cut-off

President Emmanuel Macron has warned French citizens to prepare for a total cut-off of Russian natural gas by supporting alternatives, having public lights switched off at night and engaging in a period of nationwide energy “sobriety”. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions have aggravated other factors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
newschain

Father of former choirboy sues Australian cardinal

The father of a deceased former choirboy has filed a lawsuit against Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic Church in an Australian court claiming he suffered psychological injury over an accusation that the once-senior Vatican official sexually abused his son. Neither the father nor the son can be named under...
WORLD
newschain

Serena Williams signs up to play in Toronto as comeback continues

Serena Williams will continue her comeback at the National Bank Open in Toronto next month. The 40-year-old played her first singles tournament for a year at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Harmony Tan, but was non-committal on her plans going forward. However, Williams has signed up to play...
TENNIS
newschain

Five dogs honoured for years of service to British public

A dog who went on more than 300 search and rescue missions across an 11-year-career is among five canines being honoured for their dedicated service to the British public. Vet charity The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals awarded the dogs its PDSA Order of Merit at a ceremony at east London’s Honourable Artillery Company on Thursday.
ANIMALS
newschain

Patients find it ‘too difficult’ to book GP appointments

Patients are putting off booking GP appointments because they find it too difficult, according to new NHS data, which shows declining satisfaction with family doctors. Some 72% of patients in England said they had had a good experience of their GP practice early in 2022, down from 83% the previous year and 82% in 2020.
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Rowdy the cat found three weeks after US airport escape

A US family’s cat that has been dodging airport personnel, airline employees and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago has finally been caught. “Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for bonfire fall victim

Several hundred mourners have attended the funeral of a man who died after he fell from a bonfire in Co Antrim. The funeral cortege passed the site of the bonfire in the Antiville estate in Larne where John Steele died on Saturday. Mr Steele, a window cleaner and father-of-two in...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy