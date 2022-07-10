ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Britain could see hottest day of year with temperatures of 33C ‘very possible’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YUEq_0gb1sUsq00

Britons are set to sizzle on what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to possibly hit 33C.

The Met Office has said the mercury in central, southern and eastern England will soar on Monday afternoon amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFeKy_0gb1sUsq00
The country will be hotter than parts of Jamaica (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “High pressure is going to dominate tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

“In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times.

“But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

“So it’s very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.

“It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsyXz_0gb1sUsq00
Temperatures could remain hot overnight (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

However, Mr Dewhurst said temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high 20s until the end of the week.

