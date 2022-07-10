ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing veteran with Alzheimer's found safe

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 65-year-old veteran with Alzheimer's reported missing Sunday has been located and is safe. William Dean Jones was reported missing after...

KARE 11

Man fatally shot by police after Minneapolis standoff

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was fatally shot by police early Thursday following an overnight standoff at an apartment building in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said the fatal shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. following six hours of negotiating with the man, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 900 block of 21st Avenue and East Franklin in the Seward neighborhood.
KARE 11

Hot conditions send 4 Minneapolis firefighters to the hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters face many dangers on the job, with one of them being hot temperatures encountered while putting down flames. That was underlined Thursday when four Minneapolis firefighters were hospitalized with complications from the heat while battling a fire at an abandoned home on the 2200 block of Lyndale Ave. N.
KARE 11

Four shot outside north Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were shot Wednesday night outside a gas station in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police say the shooting occurred following a fight on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. Officials say all four are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. According to...
Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
CBS Minnesota

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
Driver Watching “Stranger Things” Before Crash

(TheSmokingGun) JULY 12–A teenage driver was watching “Stranger Things” on her phone when her car drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-truck, according to Minnesota police who report that the teen escaped with minor injuries in the rollover crash. Investigators say the teenager was...
KARE 11

Brooklyn Center man indicted after allegedly staging arson

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Center man has been indicted after he allegedly filed a false claim for an arson he reported to be politically motivated. According to the Minnesota Department of Justice, Denis Molla is charged with two counts of wire fraud after he told law enforcement that someone had lit his camper on fire because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed.
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
CBS Minnesota

Cold case solved: Body found in Rosemount ID'd as missing NY man

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities in Rosemount announced Wednesday that the cold case of a body found in 2014 has been solved. In a morning press conference, Rosemount police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that DNA science and law enforcement partnerships helped bring closure to the family of a missing man.  The medical examiner identified the body as James Everett, who was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was from Cohocton, New York and went missing in the fall of 2013. "It's been a long time coming," Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. "This is...
KARE 11

Several injured after large firework explodes in Eagan movie theater

EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan Police Department is investigating an incident at a movie theater where someone lit a large firework and tossed it inside before leaving. Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to Emagine Theater on Cliff Road on a report of a firework being set off in the theater, a news release from the Eagan Police Department said.
fox9.com

Wyoming, Minn. police chase ends in deadly crash in Anoka County

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - A police chase on Monday in the north Twin Cities metro ended in a deadly crash, claiming the life of one of the people inside the wanted vehicle. Wyoming, Minnesota police say the incident started around 10:48 a.m. with a report of a shoplifting at Cartfull in North Branch. Witnesses were able to get a license plate number and description of the vehicle, which Wyoming police spotted about 10 minutes later on I-35 south.
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
stthomas.edu

In the News: Rachel Moran on Chauvin Sentencing

Associate School of Law Professor Rachel Moran spoke with KSTP-TV and The Associated Press on ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing for the murder of George Floyd. From the KSTP-TV story: “I think it’s significant Derek Chauvin chose not to apologize, and it’s particularly significant in the context of a...
Bring Me The News

Missing Prior Lake man is found safe

UPDATE: Family members have announced that he has been found. An appeal has been issued to find a 19-year-old Prior Lake man who went missing in Savage on Friday. The Prior Lake Police Department says the man was last seen around 10 a.m. walking away from his vehicle near O’Connell Road and County Road 42.
