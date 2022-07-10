Missing veteran with Alzheimer's found safe
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 65-year-old veteran with Alzheimer's reported missing Sunday has been located and is safe. William Dean Jones was reported missing after...www.kare11.com
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 65-year-old veteran with Alzheimer's reported missing Sunday has been located and is safe. William Dean Jones was reported missing after...www.kare11.com
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0