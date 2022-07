The Detroit Red Wings signed veteran forward David Perron and defenseman Ben Chiarot as the team attempts to emerge from a multiseason rebuild. Perron agreed to a two-year contract with the Red Wings with an average annual value of $4.75 million. His previous contract had a $4 million AAV over four years. He spent the past four seasons with the St. Louis Blues, winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2019. It was his third tour of duty with the Blues. Perron played on their top line and was an impactful postseason performer with 28 points in 47 playoff games during this recent stint.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO