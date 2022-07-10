ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Donato records third hole-in-one of his life at Oak Shadows

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vl3Jf_0gb1s8nL00

New Philadelphia's Fred Donato fired a hole-in-one at Oak Shadows Golf Club in New Philadelphia on Sunday.

He aced the 100-yard No. 15 hole with a pitching wedge for his third hole-in-one of his life.

Donato was playing with Rich Beamer and Bobbo Beamer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s 50 best seniors for the 2022 high-school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Week 1 of the high school football season is right around the corner, and Ohio’s football recruiting rankings have gone through major changes since the end of last season. We used rankings from 24/7 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, as well as our own expertise to come up with a list of the state’s top 50 seniors.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back. The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30. They say reconstruction will take six...
NAVARRE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Sports
Cleveland Scene

Horse Died Monday at MGM Northfield Park in Tragic Accident

MGM Northfield Park cancelled the majority of its racing program Monday evening after a horse got loose from its harness, bolted for the infield pond and drowned. The cancellation occurred after the second of 15 scheduled events. The remainder of the races in the Buckeye Stallion Series will be contested Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Northfield Park, according to a racing industry news source.
columbusnavigator.com

Float Back In Time On These Charming Ohio Canal Boats

Although the days of the Ohio and Erie Canal are long gone, you can still catch a ride on an old-fashioned canal boat. The Ohio and Erie Canal was constructed between the 1820s and early 1830s in Ohio. Just like the name sounds, the canal connected the Ohio River in the south to Lake Erie in the north. In its prime, the canal system was 308 miles long with 146 life locks and a rise of 1,206 feet.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitching Wedge#Oak Shadows Golf Club
whbc.com

Summit Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

BATH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old man from Peninsula in Summit County was killed not far from his home in Bath Township Wednesday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a passenger car head-on. The state patrol says Martin Upp was dead at the scene on Route 18.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

ODOT: Route 21 Closing South of Navarre for Project

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel between Navarre and Strasburg gets a little trickier starting on Monday. ODOT says Route 21 will close just south of Navarre between Goodrich and Hensel Streets SW in Bethlehem Township until early August for a pipe replacement project. Routes 62 and...
NAVARRE, OH
point2homes.com

917 Jason Ave, Akron, Summit County, OH, 44314

Incredible, move in ready, 2 bedroom home with tons of updates! First floor offers eat in kitchen, spacious living room, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor offers a large bedroom. Lower level has laundry area and lots of space for storage. Updates include: furnace, ac, HWT in 2022; all new water lines; new flooring; paint; front porch; roof, siding; most windows.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

Council Approves Entertainment District for HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll recall the city of Canton approving a Community Entertainment District encompassing the downtown area two years ago. Now, city council has approved one for the Hall of Fame Village area. The state-sanctioned districts allow for up to 15 new liquor...
wtuz.com

Alive Music Festival Coming to Atwood Lake

Mary Alice Reporting – Over the next four days, a popular music festival is back at Atwood Lake. Alive brings in a diverse lineup of musicians and attendees to Mineral City as thousands gather and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is reminding of a few safety tips, including staying hydrated with the warm weather outlook.
MINERAL CITY, OH
cleveland19.com

Officer shot in Warren County is North Canton native

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to WXIX, the Warren County coroner released the name of the man shot and killed by Clearcreek Township Police after one of their officers was shot in the head and critically hurt Tuesday night. Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove identified the man as 65-year-old...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Now Open: Latest Hobby Lobby location

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – There is good news for fans of the craft store, Hobby Lobby. The company has opened another Northeast Ohio location. This one can be found in Canton where the former Burlington was located on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The store marks the...
CANTON, OH
wqkt.com

St. Rt. 83 to close for two months for north end roundabout

Construction of a new roundabout at the north end of Wooster will close a portion of State Route 83 for a little more than two months. The closure, just north of Smithville Western Road, will begin a week from today. The roundabout is being built to accommodate the area where the city’s Meijer and Menards stores will be located. Drivers, during the closure, are encouraged to use state routes 3 and 604 as a detour.
WOOSTER, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy