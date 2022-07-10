Ohio State football adds four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore in 2023 class

For Ohio State football’s latest addition to its 2023 class, it returned to Maryland.

Six classes after former five-star defensive end Chase Young committed to the Buckeyes before becoming an All-American and a Pro Bowl defensive end for the Washington Commanders, the Buckeyes returned to DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, to get four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore.

The Buckeyes beat out Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan for the 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman, who is the No. 1 player out of his state, the No. 53 prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Moore is the first player the Buckeyes have secured from the state of Maryland since linebacker Mitchell Melton in the 2020 class.

Moore is the second defensive lineman in Ohio State’s 2023 class, along with three-star Dublin Coffman defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. , whose father, Will Smith Sr. , was an All-American defensive end for the Buckeyes from 2000-03.

Moore is the 18th member of Ohio State’s second-ranked 2023 recruiting class behind No. 1 Notre Dame, which the Buckeyes will face to open the 2022 season Sept. 3 .

Ohio State football recruiting loading up on defense

Other than three-star offensive tackle Miles Walker , who announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Friday, each of Ohio State’s past four commitments have been for defense, joining cornerbacks Kayin Lee , Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Jermaine Mathews as the newest members of the 2023 class.

Knowing that DeMatha Catholic produces success stories like Young, Ohio State defensive line coach and associate head coach Larry Johnson poached another defensive lineman from the program, one who lined up primarily on the outside at the high school level with the possibility of moving inside.

What Moore provides is a continued shift for a defensive line room that could get much younger quickly, with players such as Jerron Cage , Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Tyler Friday, Taron Vincent and Zach Harrison entering 2022 with four or more seasons under their belt.

The Buckeyes did add four defensive linemen in the 2022 class — Kenyatta Jackson Jr. , Caden Curry , Omari Abor and Hero Kanu — and still seem to look to add a few more in 2023, targeting linemen like four-star defensive lineman John Walker, five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu , who, like Moore, is out of Maryland .

