Akron, OH

Curve finish series victory with blowout win over RubberDucks

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Curve 11, RubberDucks 1

The Altoona Curve blasted the RubberDucks on Sunday at Canal Park and took the week-long series 4-2.

The Curve led 5-1 heading into the ninth inning and then batted around and added five insurance runs.

Gavin Williams got the start for the Ducks and worked out of early trouble in the first inning, stranding two. Williams went on to pitch 4⅓ innings, giving up two runs. Cade Smith worked one inning and gave up three runs. Manuel Alvarez followed with two innings and gave up one run. Robert Broom finished on the mound for the Ducks, giving up five runs in his 1⅓ innings.

The RubberDucks managed just six hits, including a triple by Bryan Lavastida in the sixth inning. Lavastida scored when the next batter, Micah Pries, grounded out to make the score 5-1.

Third baseman Raynel Delgado increased his hitting streak to six games which ties his high since coming to the Ducks.

